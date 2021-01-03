Forget Contact Tracing, Israel’s New 'Coronavirus Passport' May Save You From Isolation
The Health Ministry has abandoned its failed contact tracing app and is now working on a new one that users can present if they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus – if it passes legal muster
The Health Ministry is in the advanced stages of the development of yet another app, this time to replace its attempt at a contact tracing application for the coronavirus.
The new app, known as the “traffic light app”, hopes to give users personal information on their risk of infection upon entering various communities and businesses.
