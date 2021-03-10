Upping the Ante: High-tech Companies Say Their Perks Aren’t Enough to Attract Quality Workers

The Israeli company JoyTunes celebrated the reopening of its offices last week after a prolonged coronavirus shutdown. In pictures shared on Facebook, it was impossible to ignore the slides in the center of the office that led to a nook full of bean bags.

While slides aren’t a very common office accessory, high-tech offices are often full of gimmicks and treats. Their design, their furnishings and their menus are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the industry’s employee benefits.

The question of whether the benefits haven’t gone beyond good taste arose following a harsh post on blogging platform Paygo last month by former Waze CEO Noam Bardin. The post came two weeks after he left the company, which was bought by Google seven years earlier.

“Today, in Silicon Valley, work life balance has become sacrificing Work for Life - not a balance,” he wrote. “Young people want it all - they want to get promoted quickly, achieve economic independence, feel fulfilled at work, be home early, not miss the Yoga class at 11 A.M. etc. Having trouble scheduling meetings because ‘it’s the new Yoga instructor lesson I cannot miss’ or ‘I’m taking a personal day’ drove me crazy,” he wrote, adding later, “Employees keep creating imaginary problems to complain about, instead of appreciating the hand they have been dealt.”

Bardin’s post made waves through the high-tech industry. His commentary is particularly interesting given how senior he was at Google, which is probably the company most closely identified with generous employee benefits – high-end meals, slides between floors, expensive gifts and more.

Bardin was talking about Silicon Valley, but this culture has filtered through to other locations, including Israel, thanks to the many foreign companies with research and development centers here, and also due to the sharp competition for employees.

Sector sources say that younger employees are expecting a high salary and a generous benefit package. It’s hard to name the exact reason for this – whether it’s generational, or people have heard enough stories from friends, Facebook and the media. Furthermore, criticism or mockery of benefits only creates more demand by making more potential employees aware of what they could receive.

“There’s a shift among young people. They’re more spoiled when they enter the workforce,” says a hiring manager at a high-tech company. “Young people are discharged from the army and their salary expectations are super high. I don’t know if they’re expecting to be able to attend yoga at 11 A.M., but they definitely are expecting perks. Things that were once considered exciting are not anymore. This definitely could be because they already know that we offer these conditions to our workers.”

Check Point is one of the largest employers in Israel’s high-tech industry. Even though its profit margins are very high by global measures, the company is not considered wasteful, and it doesn’t pay the industry’s highest salaries.

And yet, the company’s new offices, which were completed in 2018, and its older offices that were recently renovated, reflect the process the industry as a whole is undergoing, as well as the prevailing assumption that any employer that wants to keep its workers needs to meet high standards. Check Point now has a resident hairdresser and a manicure-pedicure station that offer its employees low prices. The different floors are creatively decorated – for instance, one floor has a beach theme with hammocks available as seating.

“There’s crazy competition over employees, and companies have to ante up their advantage,” says Ayelet Gavish, a partner at accounting and consulting firm PwC.

Open gallery view Ayelet Gavish, PwC Credit: Tomer Appelbaum

“Generally it’s measured as the monthly sum on 10Bis,” she said, referring to the corporate credit card that offers workers credit at restaurants. “The companies that pamper their employees and spend the most money aren’t necessarily the ones that would draw the best employees. There are other parameters, such as managers who treat workers appropriately and products that people want to help develop to improve the world.”

And yet, she says, employee perks are important. “It’s true that responsible adults need to say they’re not being swept along with what’s happening here, but if they’re part of the game, sometimes the employer and their product won’t meet their potential due to a lack of good workers.”

Tami Golan, VP of human resources at Bizzabo, a company developing technology for virtual and in-person conferences, says, “There is major competition over talent, and at least in our spheres, the competition is not just between start-ups but also versus major companies such as Facebook and Wix.”

Open gallery view Tami Golan, Bizzabo Credit: Bizzabo

“We’re working with talent of a certain caliber, and if all the companies are offering a certain work environment, there’s an expectation that we’ll offer more and more perks. There was a period of hype when offices needed to have slides and beer on tap. Now it’s become standard at certain places and less of a draw at others.”

A source at an Israeli high-tech company spoke more sharply: “There’s a strong attitude of ‘I deserve it’ that would be illogical in other spheres. Bardin depicted things somewhat extremely, but taking off in the middle of the day for a yoga class or a nap has become the standard. We need to uphold an image, a certain atmosphere. If you’re not part of a certain standard, you’re not part of the industry.”

Gavish notes that young workers’ desire for better working conditions is expressed in industries beyond high-tech. For instance, the desire for a work-life balance can also be seen in the public sector or among medical residents. “This is a generation that wants to live better and see their children,” says Gavish.

“It’s not right to call them spoiled,” she says. “There’s an evolution in cultures and people, which change for all sorts of reasons, such as due to new technologies or due to pandemics. For instance, I think that after the coronavirus pandemic, workers will want to know to what extent organizations are offering the option of hybrid office-home work, so that they can combine the two to work the hours that are convenient for them.”

Golan of Bizzabo adds, “When I left the army, I was begging for a job. I didn’t think about a workplace’s perks. I looked for a stable and pleasant workplace with professional challenges. Now it’s different.

“When a talented person considers a job, they look at the full package. They look at the position, the team, the organizational culture, the values, the company’s product and also the terms. They want creative conditions. 10Bis [a service where employees pay for their workers' meals] is now the minimum, it’s not a perk. They want to know what events the company holds, what else they’ll be given, the flexibility to work from home and whether they can come to work early in order to be off on time to take care of their kids.”

Inbal Kedar-Lahav, VP of human resources at Fabric, formerly known as CommonSense Robotics, says that while standards have changed by a lot, it’s not due to the generation, but due to the industry. “You’re not really doing anything new for them. Even a flight abroad isn’t all that exciting. But within this standardization, there’s a lot of freedom. For instance, I don’t know of companies that don’t offer birthday gifts or gifts for new employees. Every employer can choose the details – whether to send something small like a planner, or a big box of goodies. I think companies are trying to use money to compensate for other things.”

Open gallery view Inbal Kedar-Lahav, VP of human resources at Fabric Credit: Tamir Davidov

“Companies that have real value as employers don’t necessarily have to play on the same playing field,” adds Kedar-Lahav. “Over time, gifts aren’t what keep a person at a workplace, even if they contribute to the atmosphere and the connection. I had candidates who told me they fled companies that showered them with material goods but the work reflected a certain hollowness. I think that material standards have hit the limit where they become not so meaningful anymore.”

What matters is where companies are investing, she says: “I can take the same amount of money to fund a day off, and the workers will appreciate it more.”

Golan addresses the change in the relationship between workers and employers: “In my generation we wouldn’t tell the employer we were having a hard time. Now the employees look to us for much more than in the past, for instance regarding their physical and mental wellbeing. They expect us to support them on all these fronts, and change things such as shortening the workday. This didn’t start during the pandemic, but the pandemic accelerated this dynamic.”