University of the People (UoPeople) is not a normal academic institution. It has no buildings and no “live” lectures. In fact, all of its instruction is based on text. Though it has over 40,000 students, the number of participants in every course is never more than 30, and classes are held in an online collaborative group forum in which students are required to respond to one another and make a significant and original contribution to the discussion.

Assignments are based on peer-assessment and students are required to maintain a “learning journal” to share their progress and difficulties. Even though the university grants degrees in practical fields, at least quarter of each degree program is devoted to the liberal arts. UoPeople also has one other major difference with other academic institutions – its students don’t pay tuition.

On paper, at least, UoPeople could pass as one of the most prestigious universities in the world. All the faculty are current or former senior faculty members at respected universities. UoPeople’s provost, For example, was the former Vice President and Dean of the Faculty for Arts & Sciences at Columbia University; the deans of Computer Science and Business Administration are leading professors at NYU; and its outstanding students have the possibility of continuing their degrees at such universities as UC Berkeley, NYU and Edinburgh.

Open gallery view Credit:

UoPeople opened its gates in 2009 with the goal of making higher education accessible for all qualified students. Students only need to prove they have completed high school and are proficient in English in order to be accepted. “UNESCO says that in 2025 there will be 100 million young people seeking a place in universities that still don’t exist,” said Shai Reshef, the Israeli who founded the UoPeople. “It’s a phenomenon that existed in Israel as well, up until 20 years ago and to this day almost every country in Africa doesn’t have enough universities for its eligible students.



“Take Nigeria, every year, 1.5 million people pass university entrance exams, but there is room for only 500,000. This means that every year one million people meet the academic criteria for studying at the university level, but are locked out. Think what a leap forward a country could make if another million people were able to receive higher education,” says Reshef.

Homeless, refugees – and a rocket scientist

People attend UoPeople from all over the world, no less than 200 countries. Its students have unique needs and study under strange and at time challenging circumstances – among them are survivors of the earthquake in Haiti and refugees from the genocide in Rwanda, for example. Most of the students who live in the United States, for example, were not born there, but arrived as refugees or undocumented immigrants – and no university is willing to accept them.

“We have 7,500 refugees studying with us. This may be higher than all the universities in the world combined,” says Reshef. “We have homeless students and students in prison. We also have many who began at traditional institutions, but for various reasons were forced to stop – whether because of financial difficulties or time pressures.”

Mieko Murao, for example, grew up in Japan and founded her first business, for graphic design services, at 19. After selling her business to the website development company Jambase, she founded a website design business with a Japanese partner. She moved to Los Angeles to expand globally, but was having a hard time getting customers because of the cultural differences. She decided she needed an American education to be a better businesswoman, and UoPeople was the cheapest and easiest option for her to get a degree.

Open gallery view Mieko Murao received an associate degree in business administration after two years at UoPeople. This year she started her MA at MIT

She received an associate degree in business administration after two years at UoPeople, which allowed her to accumulate college credits and eventually transfer to other institutions and complete a bachelor’s degree. Murao was accepted to UC Berkeley where she was an outstanding student with a 4.0 GPA. This year she started her MA at MIT.

>> Israeli Tech & Cyber: Sign up for our exclusive new weekly newsletter

About a month ago, Reshef discovered through a Google alert that one of UoPeople’s MBA graduates was Winnie Nalubowa, a female rocket scientist from Uganda. She was interviewed by a local paper, the Daily Monitor, and mentioned that she had received an MBA from University of the People.

Students have ten years to finish their bachelor’s degrees, and five for a master’s or associate degree – but its 1,911 graduates have finished their degrees in an average of 4.5 years.

Engineers in Ramallah, advisors in India

Open gallery view Credit:

Reshef was born in the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan, lived with his wife and children in The Netherland and today divides his time between New York and Tel Aviv. In the 1980s, he headed the Kidum Group that prepared students for college entrance exams. He later bought it from its owners, and then sold it in 2005.

UoPeople is not the first online university Reshef founded. Before UoPeople came KIT, an online university for IT professionals which he established as a subsidiary of Kidum in cooperation with the University of Liverpool in the late 1990s. KIT charged a high tuition fee for its well-off students, people working in high-tech at the height of the so-called dot com bubble who wanted to get advanced degrees in Business Administration and Computer Science. In 2004, Reshef sold KIT and a year later he sold Kidum as well.

During his short hiatus, Reshef discovered that everything that made KIT so expensive already existed on the internet in the form of “open educational resources” (OER) and faculty who were teaching for free. He decided to put all these elements together and create a tuition-free university. To jumpstart the project, he invested $1 million of his own money.

UoPeople has a lean structure. It has 200 paid administrative (non-faculty) employees. Its technology was built and is maintained by a team of engineers in Ramallah, its Program Advisors are located in India and Africa, and its marketing staff work from Israel and California. “Everywhere we operate from is the most cost-effective place, without compromising quality,” Reshef explains.

Today, the institution grants degrees in four subjects – Business Administration (B.Sc., MBA), Computer Science (B.Sc.), Health Science (BHS) and Education (M.Ed). In all bachelor’s degrees, students can obtain an associate’s degree before.

The assessments are the only part of the program that isn’t free; each exam costs $120 in the undergraduate program. Students who can’t afford this nominal fee can receive scholarships.

A bachelor’s degree requires 40 courses – or in other words, $4,800. A master’s degree requires fewer courses, and therefore costs only $2,880, even though each exam costs more – $240.

The university has a database of 17,000 volunteers, but works with only around 1,000 volunteer course instructors each term (of which the university’s academic year has five).

Open gallery view *in thousands Credit:

Each is paid an honorarium; their fee amounts to $3 an hour. Course instructors commit to giving a nine-week course in which they teach 10 to 15 hours a week and to not quit before the end of the term.

“Many send the honorarium back to us,” Reshef said. “Our course instructors are often retirees. What could be better for someone who loves to teach than to get up in the morning with his coffee and work with 30 students from 30 countries with crazy life stories?”

The university’s budget is modest, especially given the fact that it had almost 21,500 students its last academic year. In 2019, its budget was $8.66 million.

Fifty-nine percent of this comes from students’ payments, and the rest from donations, mainly from individuals and philanthropic foundations. The university even runs a surplus, since its expenses in 2019 were only $7.18 million.

Coronavirus surge

In January 2014, just as the first class was about to graduate, the university received accreditation in the U.S. from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), which is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

In recent years, there have been numerous ventures aimed at making higher education more accessible. Leading universities in the U.S. and in Europe, as well as Tel Aviv University in Israel, offer free online courses through platforms such as Coursera.

Some of these courses enable students to get college credits that can be applied to future studies at a regular institution. What is unique about UoPeople, however, is that it grants a complete degree with no tuition. It’s the only university in the world that grants accredited, American degrees with tuition-free, online courses.

Open gallery view Abubakar Keita, who was born in Liberia, studied at UoPeople for two years, completed an associate’s degree in computer science and is now a teacher

Accreditation made it significantly easier for the university to raise money and recruit students. The number of students more than doubled over the academic years 2016-2018 to more than 10,000, and since then, the number has grown by 40 to 50 percent a year.

But nothing prepared Reshef for what happened once the coronavirus pandemic erupted. The term that began last month opened with 44,000 students – an increase of almost 23,000 compared to the previous year.

The coronavirus sparked a digital revolution in higher education, as universities were forced to close their doors and move online. That has caused Reshef some concern. “I’m a bit afraid that universities will turn students off to this wonderful method because not everyone knows how to move online correctly. Zoom isn’t effective in online education – it’s opening a computer screen and talking for two hours a week.

“Real online learning gives the students flexibility to learn anytime and anywhere, to slow down or increase the pace of the lecturer’s speech in the video. It provides access to all study materials on the web and its pedagogy is specifically designed to keep the students’ attention.”

Reshef thinks online learning is here to stay, and that universities must plan for the future.

“In my view, the academic world will be divided into three groups. Top-tier institutions like Harvard, Yale and Stanford who won’t have to adapt and will get donations from alumni. If they ask students for a million dollars a year, they’ll still have more students than available places. On the other end are universities like ours, that provide a quality education at a nominal price.

“In the middle will be all the universities who will have to specialize and explain what they’re offering and what the students are paying for. After all, it’s not reasonable for a university in the U.S. to take $30,000 to $50,000 a year regardless of the [market] value of the degree they give their students.

“Universities today have a problem. Donations are falling, and governments are cutting funding. Universities need to reduce their cost structure and pass the savings on to students who are collapsing under their debts. Universities have an administration, real estate, football teams, sports arenas and extracurricular activities; some of this has to go. The only way to survive is through a partial or full transition to online.”

Reshef noted that the coronavirus has also had a negative impact on some of UoPeople’s students. “We currently have a student from Los Angeles who’s living in a car. She had to stop studying because her only way to connect to the internet was to go to a homeless shelter and access her courses from there, but the shelter was closed because of the coronavirus.”

'A painful issue'

Open gallery view Sita Cisse, a student at UoPeople from Guinea, studies from his home with a laptop

UoPeople has rigorous academic standards and requirements. But to make learning easier, all the courses have the same pedagogical structure. Course materials are always found in the same place, and the structure of the assignments is always the same.

Every week there’s a quiz. Students must also participate in a discussion forum at least three times a week. Discussion posts are evaluated by fellow students.

Additionally, students are expected to update their learning journal, which is read only by the course instructor. In this journal, students evaluate their own learning and share their progress and any difficulties they have experienced. Every student also has a personal program advisor who help them through their degree program.

The proportion of students who make it through UoPeople’s first year (which usually includes 10 courses), and continue on to the second year is considered very high for an online program – 74 percent. By comparison, in massive open online courses (MOOCs), 52 percent of the people who sign up never even start the course. The proportion of students who sign up for a second course is a mere seven percent.

Even though admissions requirements are minimal, some applicants still can’t meet them. “This is a painful issue,” Reshef said. “Everyone gets a chance to attempt higher education with us, but our first two courses serve as filters for students who cannot meet our academic standards. Students are allowed to attempt completing them up to three times. If they don’t pass, they can’t enroll again for a year.”

UoPeople and Nas Daily

Last year, the university collaborated on a series of videos with the Israeli Arab blogger Nuseir Yassin (“Nas Daily”). Each presented the story of a different student or graduate.

One of the videos was about Abubakar Keita, who was born in Liberia and had trouble getting an education due to the civil war there. He studied at UoPeople for two years, completed an associate’s degree in computer science and is now working as a teacher at a local school.

“We very often forget the power of education,” Reshef said. “When you help a student and open a door for them, you aren’t just building a future for them, you are also building a future for their family, those around them, their community, their country and even the world.”