Israel Will Use E-bracelets to Track Arrivals. Here Are the Problems With It

The government on Thursday published a bill memorandum for returning travelers requiring isolation due to coronavirus restrictions to wear electronic bracelets

The proposal to monitor the compliance of those returning to Israel will have its first reading on Monday. It doesn’t mandate bracelets exclusively and allows for smart-phone surveillance applications and other tracking methods.

However, criminology jurists and human rights activists are concerned that the proposed method is unnecessarily extreme and undemocratic.

A pilot for the plan was launched last week. Passengers landing at Ben Gurion Airport were told they could wear an electronic bracelet instead of going to a quarantine hostel if they required to be in isolation.

Under the proposed bill, instead of sending Israelis to the coronavirus hostels, only those who reject surveillance or don’t qualify for home isolation will have to stay at state-run quarantine facilities for up to two weeks. If those wearing the bracelets don’t break their isolation, then their location information will be deleted. Any breach to their isolation will be reported to the authorities and remain in a data bank for two to four weeks.

The plan is expected to be rushed after the regulations for mandatory quarantine at state-run facilities expired late Saturday. The government isn’t expected to extend them again, as most returning passengers evade them and opted for home isolation. Also, many of those in home isolation breached their quarantine knowingly and raising fears they would spread the virus’s new variants in the country.

The first stage of the surveillance bracelet program was applied to 100 people who required to be in isolation for a 10-day period.

‘A little unpleasant’

Tamar May, 21, from Tzur Hadassah, who landed on a flight from Frankfurt on Monday, was the first passenger who chose to use the new electronic bracelet system and self-isolation at home as an alternative to hostel quarantine.

Open gallery view Tamar May was the first Israeli to get the bracelet: 'It’s a little unpleasant. But if the option of the hostel doesn’t work then I agree to wear the bracelet even though I don't like it'

“I and another passenger made sure to sit in the first row and the moment the plane landed we rose to be the first out the door. I knew our flight was the first to be offered the bracelet and had to get it, to avoid going to a hostel,” she said.

May, who is studying in London, had contracted the coronavirus a month ago. Israel does not acknowledge medical certificates issued by foreign doctors and therefore May is not defined as having recovered from the virus and must enter isolation.

Asked how it feels to have an electronic bracelet on she says: “It’s a little unpleasant when you think about it. Usually this restriction is used on people who are released from prison to house arrest and I’m totally not that kind of person. But if the option of the hostel doesn’t work here, because in some places the conditions are appalling, and even if lots of people carry out the isolation properly, some of the Israeli public is undisciplined and it causes the disease to spread – then I agree to wear an electronic bracelet. I can accept the idea even though I don’t like it.”

‘A slippery slope’

Legal experts and human rights groups have voiced serious concerns over what they say is an extreme solution unbefitting a democratic state.

“I very much fear a slippery slope. Today it’s an electronic bracelet for returning passengers, tomorrow they’ll fasten one on those who haven’t been vaccinated as well. What the next stage?” says senior criminal lawyer Sasi Gez, who specializes in the field.

The electronic bracelet service was developed and initially sold by SuperCom, an Israeli company traded on Nasdaq. Their technology was initially sold to foreign states’ police forces, as a product aimed at enforcing criminal suspects’ home arrest. When the coronavirus pandemic began, the company offered its services to Israel and adjusted its produce for quarantine.

Open gallery view SuperCom, an Israeli company traded on Nasdaq, and Electra will provide the bracelets, services and equipment for the program’s first stage, including installation, training and support

SuperCom will work together with Electra, an Israeli corporation, to provide the bracelets, services and equipment for the program’s first stage, including installation, training and support. The company says the first stage is being carried out without payment. Should the program continue, the state will be charged 15-20 shekels per day per individual. “For comparison, a hostel costs the state 600 shekels a day per individual,” says Barak Trabelsi, SuperCom deputy CEO.

Health crimes

But criminal jurists and human rights activists are concerned by the state’s attaching an electronic bracelet to returning Israelis, mainly because it’s a measure used on prisoners or offenders.

“Until now electronic cuffs were an alternative to arrest and used on suspects of serious crimes. It’s an extremely problematic measure and not every restriction can be imposed for health purposes. Health is important, but I’m worried of the infringement on civil rights, which are no less important,” says Gez.

Open gallery view 'I very much fear a slippery slope,' senior criminal lawyer Sasi Gez says about the electronic bracelet program Credit: Ofer Vaknin

Erez Abuav, a criminal and white collar lawyer, says the method has more disadvantages than advantages. “On the one hand, the high tracking ability is an advantage. On the other hand, there are many disadvantages, headed by the violation of privacy and freedom of movement.

“Most important is the damage to the mutual trust between the people and the state. In my opinion, an occasional visit to the individual’s home by a civilian security company, or a phone call, would be more suitable for this. An electronic bracelet is similar in description to an electronic restraint that one associates with handcuffs and arrest. We are not a police state. Even if it’s hard to enforce, we must always think of civil rights as supreme in status.”

Professor Karine Nahone, a politics of information expert at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya, sees the method as problematic and a violation of rights. “I wondered to myself why I was so shocked by the decision of the electronic bracelet and realized it stems from a comprehensive view of the situation.

Open gallery view Professor Karine Nahone: 'These are technologies meant to deal with terrorism or criminals on parole, not to be used against a civilian population' Credit: Adi Cohen Tzedek

“There’s a dissonance between our being a democracy and the radical means the state is using. An electronic restraint, tracking phones by the Security Service – these are technologies meant to deal with terrorism or criminals on parole, not used against a civilian population. There are no grey shades in between, the state is taking the harshest measures right away.”

According to Prof. Nahone, “A democratic state cannot use coercion, because it’s based on the public’s trust. It looks like someone lost their brakes here. To open Ben Gurion Airport you don’t have to go to the most extreme measure. You can isolate people for a short time and carry out Corona tests which yield results in one day. There are more moderate means to be examined. The problem is the whole picture, which isn’t going in the right direction – the decision process is too fast, there’s no debate, no checks and balances, civil society hasn’t been given a chance to examine the issue and give an opinion. It’s unacceptable in a democracy to view everyone as criminals,” she says.

Dr. Tehila Schwartz-Altshuler, senior associate in the Israeli Democracy Institute who specializes in privacy and technology, says “the electronic bracelet isn’t really a novelty, because the Shin Bet is tracking us all the time. But it is much more invasive because of the more accurate technologies. There’s also something annoying about the bracelet, due to the visual element and the associations it raises. In this case, it’s better to breach privacy than limit freedom. If one can use a bracelet instead of being forced into quarantine in a hostel – obviously it’s preferable.

"However, it’s important to modify the privacy violation as much as possible by explicitly stating the bracelet’s purpose, defining the information and restricting access to it and securing the sensitive personal information. The decision will require legislation and procedure to ensure the privacy and contractual issues.”

Free tracking services

SuperCom was not chosen by tender to operate the program. Trabelsi says SuperCom offered the service to the Health Ministry several times in the past year. “the moment they decided to use it they contacted us, we offered them the pilot free of charge for a limited time and it suited their needs,” he says.

Electra employees at the airport will provide passengers who opt for the electronic bracelet with the equipment and show them how to use it. The passengers will have to pay a 1,500 shekels deposit in case they fail to return the equipment or damage it.

The equipment consists of a wrist bracelet, a Samsung smartphone to activate the system’s application and a Bluetooth wall-mounted tracker.

Returning passengers who must be isolated are required to home from the airport and the system is supposed to verify by GPS that they arrived at their given isolation address. Once home they are required to install the bluetooth wall tracker in a central place and activate it by clicking a smartphone key. Wandering away from the wall mounted Bluetooth tracker will cut off the connection to the bracelet and alert the system that the wearer has left home.

Open gallery view A traveler being tested for coronavirus at Ben-Gurion Airport. Credit: Avishag Shaar-Yashuv

As soon as an isolated individual leaves home, the control center operated by Electra is notified and company people are supposed to call and ascertain the breach’s circumstances.

Electra is a private company and its people will have the jurisdiction to decide whether this is indeed an isolation breach. If they decide it is, the individual’s details will be passed to the Health Ministry, which will decide what measures to take.

“We can’t be 100 percent sure people won’t bypass the system but it’s a technology that works with much more problematic people than those requiring home isolation,” says Trabelsi. “Returning passengers aren’t criminals and most people don’t cause problems. Those who do will be taken care of.”

Asked about the privacy breach that using the surveillance bracelet entails, he says: “This is an alternative to the hostel. There it’s worse – they take away your freedom completely. We see it as a solution that gives you the freedom to be at home instead of confined to a hostel. The bracelets don’t gather information about you, only make sure you’re not violating isolation. It’s like a guard sitting outside the door, not knowing what happens inside the house.”

Dr. Rotem Efodi, the national supervisor for the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority, is familiar with the use of electronic bracelets and was surprised by the Health Ministry’s program. She says electronic bracelets are used in Israel to deal with two groups only, both related to the criminal world.

Open gallery view Dr. Rotem Efodi, the national supervisor for the Prisoner Rehabilitation Authority: electronic bracelets are used in Israel to deal only with criminals

Lobby 99, an NGO promoting public interests in the Knesset and the government, is demanding to halt the electronic bracelet program as an alternative to a mandatory hostel quarantine. It says the method gives private companies too much power.

The NGOs lawyers wrote a letter to this effect to Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit, Health Ministry director general Hezi Levy and to Michal Halperin, of the Competition Authority.

Lobby 99 maintains that Electra is a powerful corporation and is on the list of the committee for reducing centralism’s centralist companies. “Expanding the activity of the Electra Group – which has numerous assets like real estate, infrastructure, consumer products and energy activity – to supervising and monitoring the electronic bracelet enterprise, could give it surplus negotiating power and influence vis-a-vis the policy makers,” the letter says.

The writers say this could cause damage to the public interest. One fear is from gathering information about people that the company could use for its other businesses.

Another fear is from carrying out a move that infringes on human rights without legislation. This fear is escalated because the program is carried out by private companies. Lobby 99 maintains that although the restriction of the freedom of movement and the breach of privacy are a result of a government decision, they are enforced by a centrist, commercial company, which has an economic interest in the program’s success and in expanding it considerably.