Facebook Is Killing Small Israeli Businesses’ Ads: ‘Why Was I Blocked? No Idea!’

Facebook’s Israeli spokespeople have very polite ways of responding to journalists’ questions: “I’m sorry, we don’t have an answer right now,” “We’re looking into it,” “Our global teams are looking into it.” These laconic responses, which were also given to this reporter, are Facebook Israel’s way of responding to a long list of complaints about the company’s severe damage to users of its services, especially small businesses whose activity is based mainly on reaching customers via social media.

In conversations in recent weeks with dozens of business owners and individuals active on Facebook, this pattern has recurred repeatedly: Facebook blocked their advertising activity with no advance notice and without giving any concrete reason.

Now some of the 33,000 members of the Israeli Facebook group “Digital Advertising Professionals” – an umbrella organization of tens of thousands of managers of small and medium-sized businesses and small advertising agencies that manage social media activity for businesses – are mulling banding together to file a class action suit against Facebook.

The group has already reached out to a lawyer, Guy Ofir, who has dealt with similar cases in the past and represents people who have been financially harmed by decisions made by the social media firm. However, it turns out they cannot file a class actions suit because another suit filed three years ago is only now being heard.

Open gallery view Guy Ofir represents Israeli businesses whose ads were closed by Facebook Credit: Ofer Vaknin

The decision to block these accounts is surprising in part because Facebook relies almost exclusively on advertising for its revenue. In general, a company’s Facebook page isn’t removed completely, so it can continue posting there. But when its advertising account is blocked, this paralyzes its ability to promote itself through paid advertising and thereby reach additional customers.

Facebook’s behavior – which is possible due to its monopoly status in social media – greatly harms businesses that rely on it to advertise, and it threatens to destroy businesses whose field is promoting other businesses on social media. Admittedly, Facebook’s rules allow it to block advertising accounts for certain offenses, but in the cases described here, it never gave the customers any explanation of what rule they violated.

In recent years, Facebook has boasted of becoming the leading platform for small and medium-sized businesses that can’t afford to advertise on television, billboards or even in newspapers. In fact, internet advertising is largely blamed for the so-called death of local papers, which served these businesses as advertising platforms in the past.

And as if this weren’t enough, during the coronavirus crisis, even small businesses that hadn’t been active online have recognized that a presence on the major digital platforms is essential. But advertising on Google’s search engine is very expensive for them, so the best way to reach new audiences is by building a presence on Facebook and Instagram.

Nevertheless, small advertisers – including individuals who run their own businesses and advertising agencies that specialize in promoting small businesses – say that in recent weeks, Facebook has blocked their accounts. And the company refuses to explain why, either to them or to journalists.

Industry sources speculated that the reason is Facebook’s desire to avoid disseminating paid content that could contain erroneous information about the coronavirus, coupled with an inability to examine each ad individually.

The initial case sheds light on the legal and financial issue: The older case is actually an appeal of a 2020 ruling by Judge Rahamin Cohen of the Tel Aviv District Court that said that business owners of Facebook pages can petition Israeli courts to deal with their issues with Facebook according to Israeli law. As of now, only people - not businesses - could do so, and the latter had to fight Facebook according to California law in the American justice system. Judge Cohen’s decision allowed them to work through the Israeli legal system and should it be affirmed by Israel’s top court, it is expected to help local businesses in their attempt to take Facebook to court.

No possibility of appeal

Haggai Leffler is an athlete and dietary consultant who defines himself as a “vegan athlete.” Instagram is his favorite platform, and he frequently posts pictures of food or his well-toned body. But around a year ago, Facebook told him he could no longer advertise on Facebook and Instagram.

Open gallery view Haggai Leffler is an athlete and dietary consultant who was banned from Instagram

Leffler earns his living through his online activities, so without the ability to promote his content, he could suffer significant damage. He managed to appeal to Facebook and get his advertising rights restored several times, but a week ago, he received a final notice: Your advertising account has been closed with no possibility of appeal.

“Something bad is happening in Zuckerberg’s kingdom,” he said. “He’s closing advertising accounts, and also personal accounts, with no possibility of appealing or speaking with a representative and no logical reason.

“They claim this violates their community standards, which isn’t always true. But if you manage to reach a representative for a chat in English, they generally don’t know what to do. Facebook is hurting small businesses, and at this of all times.”

‘Why was I blocked? No idea!’

Ehud Taitz and his wife Liraz own the Taitz digital media company, which manages the Facebook pages of dozens of small advertisers. Before the coronavirus erupted, Ehud said, the agency managed 50 pages for small and medium-sized businesses. But some of those businesses collapsed due to the virus, so now it has only 30 customers.

Open gallery view Ehud Taitz and his wife Liraz own the Taitz digital media company, which manages the Facebook pages of dozens of small advertisers Credit: Ehud Taitz

“I work with dozens of customers that are small businesses, like gyms, local clothing stores, cosmeticians and internet stores,” he said. “For some of these businesses, 90 percent of their income is directly influenced by advertising on social media.”

Like Leffler, Taitz has now been blocked from advertising on Facebook, and so has his wife, who is registered as the agency’s backup account. Consequently, they can no longer promote their dozens of customers and provide them with services.

Why was Taitz blocked? He has no idea. He said he spent 10 days trying to contact Facebook representatives, but each time, they told him to wait patiently, adding that due to the coronavirus, looking into complaints takes longer than usual.

“One representative told me that the moment there’s a change in the advertising policy, the algorithms rescan accounts and can erroneously disqualify you because of old advertising accounts,” he said. “I of course don’t know which policy was violated, if any, and I’d be happy to get answers, or alternatively to resume working on paid Facebook advertisements via my profile.”

On December 13, Taitz sent Facebook an appeal. Last week, he got an answer saying both accounts had been permanently blocked.

This decision “had no connection to anything I did,” he insisted. “I can’t recall any ad I posted that was disqualified or any attempt to circumvent Facebook’s advertising system. On the contrary, I’m aware of the consequences and therefore always adhere to the advertising policy.

“Being blocked paralyzes my business and doesn’t allow me to promote customers, who in any cases are barely surviving this cursed coronavirus era,” he added. “Instead of helping businesses, Facebook is fighting us, without providing any explanations. All we want to do is advertise legally on it in exchange for payment.”

Having an advertising account blocked causes long-term damage both to the business and to ad agencies working with it. “I have to begin everything all over again – collect all the data I had about the customers’ audiences, how to make contact with them, demographics, results of old campaigns,” Taitz said.

“If 10,000 users go to the page and I can no longer advertise to them, I’ve lost them. All my history has been erased.

“There are cases of people whose business pages were erased completely, and that’s the biggest blow. It’s almost impossible to start again after a page has operated for years and acquired likes and a reputation.”

“The harm is to your time and credibility with the customer, and campaign results are harmed as well,” Taitz added. “Every campaign that starts again from zero is hurt. A gym or cosmetician used to getting 100 leads a day through advertising loses work.”

Similar stories appear almost everyday. For instance, the Digital Advertising Professionals group has been in an uproar in recent weeks because many of its members had their accounts blocked.

The Facebook/Hacker Dilemma

Fear of being unilaterally blocked by Facebook has even affected big, influential players in the business of managing and operating Facebook pages.

One senior player in this field who manages Facebook pages for important companies and individuals related an unusual story. A cyberattack paralyzed his agency’s Facebook accounts for weeks and did great damage to its business. The hackers stole credit card information that appeared in the agency’s management account and used it to make purchases on Facebook. Yet the manager chose not to report the hack to Facebook.

“The credit card company told us it doesn’t pay for us to deny the transaction, because Facebook will take revenge on us over it and cut off our business accounts with no possibility of appeal,” he said. “Our big fear was that the moment we denied the transaction to the credit card companies because the money had been stolen from our customers’ accounts, Facebook would close the pages completely.

“We had to compensate the customers who were hurt out of our own funds, and our work with them was paralyzed. Some of the money that was stolen hasn’t been returned to this day.”

Since this person is well-connected, he did try to reach an agreement with Facebook. “But there’s nobody to talk to, simply nobody,” he said. “You talk with people in Israel, people in Ireland, they simply don’t care about anyone.

“If this were customer service for a local company, we’d all be vocal,” he added. “But it’s Facebook, so everyone is afraid to mess with them, because they can shut you down in a minute.

“Facebook is more powerful than all the media. There’s no one who can restrain it, and it’s not subordinate to anyone. If I go public with this, they’ll simply close all my accounts and I’ll have to fire workers.”

‘It’s being looked into’

Over the past few days, TheMarker contacted Facebook several times with examples of accounts that had been blocked, in an attempt to understand what the blocking process involves and why accounts are blocked with no explanation. But Facebook Israel said nothing to the point. It said it had to pass the information on for the company’s American teams to look into, and therefore, any response will take time.

In short, just like the thousands of users whose accounts have been blocked, TheMarker’s questions to Facebook are also “being looked into.”

Israeli businesses have no alternative to Facebook when it comes to advertising in Israel. The company’s behavior thus reveals the enormous dependence of tens of thousands of small businesses in this country on a platform that dominates their target audiences and has turned social media into their oxygen supply.

Yet the moment there’s any kind of problem, there is nobody in Israel, or even abroad, who can give them clear answers in real time about why their businesses have been paralyzed.