Syria Tensions: Explosions Reported Near Damascus

UPDATE: Syria says Israel struck near Damascus as IDF opens shelters bracing for Iranian attack

Explosions were reported south of Damascus on Tuesday, shortly after the Israeli army announced it believes Iran is planning to carry out an imminent strike from Syria. Reports in Syria said Israeli jets entered the country's airspace,

The reports come on the heels of U.S. President Donald Trump's dramatic withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Ahead of the announcement, Israel had ordered to open the bomb shelters to open in communities along the northern border.

Officials believe Iran is determined to retaliate for the April 9 airstrike on Syria’s T4 airbase, which killed seven Iranian military advisers and members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Iran blames Israel for this attack.