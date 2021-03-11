Steven Spielberg Is Writing and Directing a Movie Based on Himself

Steven Spielberg’s newest project is on a subject that he’s quite familiar with: He will direct and co-write a movie loosely based on his childhood in Arizona, Deadline reported Tuesday.

Tony Kushner, the Jewish playwright who wrote “Angels in America” and has collaborated with Spielberg on “Munich” and “Lincoln,” is working with the famed director on a script. Michelle Williams is in negotiations to play the character based on Spielberg’s mother.

The film will be released in 2022, according to Deadline.

Spielberg, 74, was born to Jewish parents in Cincinnati but moved to Arizona at age 11. He has talked about experiencing antisemitism as a teenager.

His father, Arnold, an electrical engineer who worked in developing early computers, died last year at 103. His mother, Leah Adler, who was known for owning the kosher restaurant The Milky Way in Los Angeles, died in 2017 at 97.