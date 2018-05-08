Trump Square: New Jerusalem Traffic Circle Honors Trump's Embassy Move

A square near the new American embassy in Jerusalem's Arnona neighborhood is to be named in honor of President Donald Trump, a Hebrew-language Facebook post by the city's mayor, Nir Barkat, announced on Tuesday.

Under the title "Jerusalem returns the love to Trump," Barkat announced: "We have decided that the square adjacent to the embassy in the capital will be called "United States Square – in honor of President Donald Trump."

The official transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the dedication of the embassy, which had up to now served as an American consular office, will occur on May 14.

Trump announced the controversial plan to transfer the embassy in December, saying: "It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," and calling it "nothing more or less than a recognition of reality. It is also the right thing to do. It's something that has to be done." Trump added at the time: "We are not taking a position of any final status issues, including the specific boundaries of the Israeli sovereignty in Jerusalem or the resolution of contested borders."

The Palestinians are seeking to establish the capital of an independent Palestinian state in the eastern part of the city.

