Jtown Hands Tel Aviv First Loss in Israel Netball

Netball: Jtown beats previously undefeated Tel Aviv in nail-biter

A week after rallying against Jerusalem Mercaz, Tel Aviv could not repeat the feat against the capital’s other franchise, Jtown, which held on for a 40-38 win in Israel Netball action last Thursday.

Jtown never led by more than three points at the end of any individual period yet managed to maintain a slim margin throughout the contest and hand Tel Aviv its first defeat of the season.

Tel Aviv remains solidly in first place, while Jtown moved past Givat Washington into third place. Ra’anana beat Modi’in 36-32 in the night’s other game, which was not as close but also remained competitive.

The win put Ra’anana in second place with 21 points, six behind Tel Aviv.

Soccer: Atletico Niv expands lead in IFLI

Atletico Niv expanded its lead at the top of the International Football League of Israel table, after it won on the road and Ra’anana had to settle for a draw.

Stay up to date: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Atletico Niv downed host Combo 4-1, as Yaron Genatek scored a brace and Aviv Zemer and Yarden Swissa each added a goal. Meanwhile, Ra’anana, whose six-game winning streak had been ended the previous week by Atletico Niv, had to play catchup to earn a 2-2 draw with Ganei Aviv after trailing 1-0 at halftime.

The draw allowed AJAF to move into second place with 40 points, four behind Niv, with a 3-2 win at home against FC GT.