Israeli Gymnast Snags Silver Medal at World Championship

Artem Dolgopyat of Israel clenches his fist after his performance on the floor in the men's apparatus finals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 12, 2019.

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won Saturday a silver medal in the men's floor exercise at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, cementing his position as one of the world's leading gymnasts.

Dolgopyat scored 15.200 points, only slightly behind Filipino athlete Carlos Yulo, who snagged a gold medal with score of 15.300.

This is Dolgopyat's second silver medal at the World Championship, after his previous win in 2017. This victory makes him the first Israeli to win two silver medals at the World Championship.

"The World Gymnastics Championships are behind us, and we achieved the most important goals!" the Israeli Gymnastics Association said. "Two tickets to the Olympics in Tokyo for Artem Dolgopyat and Alex Shatilov, and today we added a silver medal for Artem in the prestigious men's floor exercise. There is no doubt that in this competition, Israel's power in the international gymnastics arena is well felt."

Silver medalist Israel's Artem Dolgopyat, gold medalist Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo and bronze medalist China's Xiao Ruoteng pose for a photo during the medals ceremony on October 12, 2019. \ WOLFGANG RATTAY/ REUTERS

Dolgopyat was second to compete, settling immediately in first place. He was then left to wait and see how his fate would play out depending on the following performances. World champion Artur Dalaloyan was close to passing Delgopyat, but scored 14.800. China's Ruoteng Xiao was closer, finishing with a score of 14.933.

Then came the Philippines' Yulo, who in last year's World Championships bypassed Dolgopyat on his way to winning the bronze medal. Although it is disappointing to drop almost at the last minute, it is certainly a great achievement for the Israeli gymnast, who gives hope for next year's Tokyo Olympics.