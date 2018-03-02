Israel Soccer: Inter Aliyah Wins Second in a Row

Inter Aliyah ahead of its game last weekend against Beitar Ramat Gan

Inter Aliyah made it two wins in a row last Friday, securing its second consecutive away victory in the space of just a few days.

Having dispatched Pardes Katz 4-0 Tuesday, Israel’s first all-immigrant team took on Elitzur Yafo on Friday morning — a fixture it had lost 1-0 earlier in the season — and came away with a 5-1 win.

The visitors, playing in front of a number of loyal fans, took the game by the scruff of its neck from the get-go and were ahead inside the opening few minutes, when an in-form Vlad Karet opened the scoring following a free-flowing move. The young Russian striker then grabbed his second goal of the game later in the half, his fourth in just two games.

The hosts finally began to find themselves in the second half, and were rewarded with a goal 10 minutes after the restart.

However, any hopes of an Elitzur Yafo comeback fell on deaf ears as Inter Aliyah restored its two-goal lead through Adrian Ryback. The Uruguayan front man grabbed another in the final few minutes, following a great move that involved Gaston Hilman and Ron Weil, adding to a goal that Ariel Peretz had scored earlier.

Emerging as 5-1 victors puts the team in good morale heading into Friday’s clash against league leader Beitar Ramat Gan. Inter now sits eighth in the table.