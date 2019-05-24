Baseball: Jerusalem Retakes Sole Possession of First Position in Premier League

Jerusalem’s bats came alive this week in a pair of wins that broke a three-way tie at the top of baseball’s Premier League standings and put the team from the capital in sole position of first place.

On Sunday, Jerusalem sent Misgav to its sixth consecutive loss with a 16-6 drubbing. Misgav was still hurting from a narrow miss on Thursday, a 5-4 loss to Ra’anana.

Jerusalem followed up its offensive antics on Tuesday with a 7-5 win over Tel Aviv. That victory put Jerusalem’s record at 8-4, a half-game up on Ra’anana, which is 6-3. Tel Aviv is one-and-half-games behind with a 5-4 record.

Netball: Givat Washington again on wrong end of high-scoring affair

Israel Netball returned to action last Thursday after its Passover break with Givat Washington and Jtown combining for a season-high 100 points, matching the total set in February by Givat Washington and Tel Aviv.

Unfortunately for Washington, as in the previous contest it ended up on the losing side of the match, falling 56-44. In the league’s other contest, Jerusalem Mercaz outdueled Tel Aviv.

The victory sent Jerusalem Mercaz to the top of the league standings with 47 points, two points ahead of Tel Aviv. Ra’anana is in third place with 43 points. The league was off on Thursday and will resume next week.

