Argentina's National Soccer Team to Visit Israel for World Cup Warm-up

FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the international friendly soccer match.

Twice world champions Argentina play away to Israel in a pre-World Cup friendly international on June 9, the Israel Football Association (IFA) announced on Wednesday.

The venue for the match is still to be set, the IFA said in a statement. Since Israel abandoned the ageing National Stadium in Tel Aviv, major international fixtures have been played either in Haifa or Jerusalem.

“Discussions will continue in the coming days to finalize the contractual details for signing,” the statement added.

Argentina has been drawn in World Cup Group D and will open their Russia 2018 campaign against Iceland in Moscow on June 16, followed by a clash with Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod on June 21. They face Nigeria in St Petersburg on June 26.

Argentina has made four previous pre-World Cup stopovers in Israel beginning in 1986 when they won 7-2 on their way to lifting the trophy in Mexico. They won on their next two visits in 1990 (2-1) and 1994 (3-0), but lost 2-1 in 1998.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close