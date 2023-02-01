Palestine’s Baseball Team Wins Silver Medal in West Asia Cup

Team Palestine made an impressive run in its debut in international men’s baseball, ultimately falling on Wednesday to heavily favored Pakistan 11-3 in the West Asia Cup championship game.

Along the way, Palestine defeated a slew of ranked squads at the tournament in Islamabad, Pakistan. The silver medal finish means unranked Palestine will advance to this year’s Asian Baseball Championship, a qualifier for the Baseball World Cup.

Palestine has come a long way quickly, considering the Palestinian Baseball and Softball Federation was only established in 2017. Its founder, Gaza resident Mahmoud Tafesh, was a professional soccer player, and reportedly didn’t even know anything about baseball, but was impressed enough to want to launch the sport at home.

“Many of their players live in the United States with Palestinian heritage,” Kash Shaikh, chairman and CEO of Baseball United, which is promoting baseball in the Middle East and Asia through their professional league, and partnered with the Pakistan Baseball Federation to host the cup, told Haaretz. “A lot of the guys played high school or college ball, so it’s a talented team,” Shaikh, an award-winning entrepreneur, added.

Outfielder Nader Ihmoud told Haaretz that obstacles facing the team, which includes five Gazans, made the accomplishment all the more impressive. “Throughout the tournament a lot of people called us an American team, but the Palestinians are a diasporic people driven out of their homes, so it’s hard for us to practice together, to meet up and build this team,” he noted.

It took the Gazans five days to get here, and it will take three days to get home. Restriction on travel impacts not only day-to-day things. It also impacts little things like baseball. We can’t practice together obviously, only during the tournament. So, we were literally going in blind, although we were confident. A lot of guys were like, ‘I don’t know what you can do, but I know what I can do.’”

Open gallery view Palestinian women train for an all women's baseball game, on a soccer field in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, March 19, 2017. Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP

Palestine finished the round-robin stage undefeated atop Group B. On Friday, it won by forfeit over 61st-ranked India, which was delayed trying to enter Pakistan. On Saturday, it thrashed No. 77 Nepal 21-1, as Malik Abdullah and Ibrahim Shalabi scored four runs each and Yunis Haleem added another three. Then, Haleem shut out defending champion Sri Lanka, ranked 45th in the world, 10-0. After a rainout Monday, Palestine knocked out 74th-ranked Bangladesh 14-3.

But Palestine met its match in the final against Group A winner Pakistan, which is currently 43rd in the world but had spent a long time in baseball’s top 40.

“Haleem had a pretty good game, but a few mishaps on the field in the first inning cost us, and that’s where the game got away from us early,” Ihmoud observed. “We got good wood on the bats but hit right at the Pakistani players. Some of them made amazing plays. It just didn’t go our players’ way.”

Starter Haleem left after four innings with the team down 5-0. Meanwhile, winning Pakistani pitcher Amjad Aslam was brilliant, striking out 12 – six of them looking – while yielding just one run.

Hard-throwing reliever Zaki Haj, who has pitched at the college level, exited with one out in the top of the sixth, giving up four runs. Shalabi, one of the team’s bright spots who batted 2-for-4 with a run scored, switched from third base to the pitcher’s mound and closed out relatively strongly. He fanned four batters and gave up two runs.

Haleem stayed in the game and made an impressive show in the batter’s box, going 3-for-4 with a run.

Ihmoud thought the team’s inexperience, combined with a rule change, hurt them in the end. “Because of the shortened slaughter rule and India’s forfeit, we played a 4-inning game and 5-inning game, so we only played 14 innings of baseball together. Imagine if we had that India game under our belt. We’d know more about our team.” He specified that no one had realized Shalabi’s pitching talents.

Shaikh told Haaretz that Baseball United aims to expand baseball in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. He noted that former MLB legends Barry Larkin and Mariano Rivera are part of the ownership group. The league will kick off with a Showcase made up of four privately owned teams in November. The first full season will include six franchises and begin in February 2024.

Open gallery view Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera smiles during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. The Nets won 122-115. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer /AP

Shaikh said 16 players from the West Asia Cup Tournament will be selected over the next eight months to play in that exhibition. Given Palestine’s performance in Islamabad at the seven-team cup, Palestine is sure to have at least a few members chosen, including the likes of Shalabi and Haleem.

“It’s historic,” added Ihmoud. “If I’m not mistaken, it’s the first Palestinian team to win medals in an international tournament like this,” added Ihmoud. “We are now a team of 20 brothers. Today, we fell just a little short, and we’ll come back stronger. So, we’re looking forward to that.”