Jared Firestone beams happily through the computer screen via Zoom from his home in Florida. His smile seems a bit odd, given that his right arm is covered in a cast.

“Ultimately, I love Israel at least as much as someone who lives there,” says the 32-year-old, explaining why he hopes to represent Israel and not the United States in the skeleton event – i.e., a winter slider sport involving riding a tiny sled at breakneck speed down an icy track – in the 2026 Winter Games. “This is my contribution – to be a good-will ambassador for other athletes around the world, who may not think about Israel like that. I can be a good source of knowledge for them, and a source for understanding and learn about the culture, even though I act more like an American Jew than an Israeli.”

Firestone was born and raised in Hollywood, Florida, and pursued short-distance running from a young age. “I went to a Jewish school. I was at the March of the Living [in Poland] in high school, and about the same time I also saw the movie about the massacre [of 11 Israeli athletes] at the 1972 Munich Olympics. All this made me want to represent Israel at the Olympics.” During his freshman year at New Orleans’ Tulane University, he set a personal record of 10.72 seconds for the 100-meter dash. “I thought I could improve later on, because I was only 18,” he says.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Firestone went on to study at the Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University, and stopped doing sports. “Then, in the first year of law school, I had a mini-stroke, a TIA (Transient Ischemic Attack). After that I really wanted to get back to the track, because I realized how precious the opportunity to compete is,” he recalls. “It was always my dream to represent Israel, so I got back to training as a runner.”

At the same time, Firestone was first exposed to the sport he would dedicate his life to in the foreseeable future. “I saw skeleton on television, at the Sochi 2014 Winter Games, and googled it because I wanted to see what it was about,” he explains. Thus it was that he found himself at the U.S. Skeleton Association’s tryouts at Lake Placid, New York a number of years ago. “In skeleton you still need the running background,” Firestone explains. “If you run fast in the beginning, then you have a good chance to succeed. And of course there’s the sliding part, which I picked up pretty well.”

In skeleton, as opposed to the bobsled or luge – sliding competitions that take place on the same ice track – the slider lies head-first on the tiny sled, which not only makes the sport scarier, but also much more dangerous.

“In the long run, it’s probably not the best thing for your brain, even if you don’t have a serious injury,” Firestone says calmly. “In some of the turns you reach 6 Gs of gravity. So even holding your head to the side against such force is hard and dangerous. If I weren’t representing Israel, I wouldn’t do it. But this is something I’m willing to sacrifice to have Israel there, to have the Magen David on my helmet be seen at the competitions.”

Open gallery view A beachfront in Hollywood, Florida Credit: JOE RAEDLE - Getty Images via AFP

Early in Firestone’s skeleton career, American-born Adam (“A.J.”) Edelman made history at Pyeongchang 2018, becoming Israel’s first skeleton slider at the Winter Olympics. Edelman recommended that Firestone remain in the U.S. Olympic training program to improve his technique.

Firestone: “I only started sliding in 2017, so the 2018 Winter Games were still too early for me. I also still had to pass the bar exam. After that I made aliyah and began to train with the Israeli national team.”

As the 2022 Beijing Winter Games approached, Firestone got closer and closer to meeting the Olympic qualifications for skeleton. “In the last U.S. championship I competed in, I placed 11th, and now I figure I’m about third or fourth among the Americans, based on my results,” he says. “When I switched to representing Israel, I knew I had a tremendous responsibility and I wanted to spend more time on it, almost full time. With A.J.’s help I managed to make progress, and everything came together from there.”

Firestone says his missing the ticket to Beijing was a matter of bad luck. “When I got into the sport, those ranked 30th in the world qualified, and then they changed the criterion midway,” he explains. “In the end, after deducting the quota for each country, I was ranked 28th, with only the top 25 getting into the Olympics.”

Despite that disappointment, the skeleton slider still hasn’t given up the dream of representing Israel in Italy in three years. Firestone was supposed to compete for the first time in the world bobsled and skeleton championships, in St. Moritz, Switzerland, this week, but “I tore my bicep in the gym, so my season was over,” he says, explaining the cast on his arm. “Flying to the world championships in Switzerland would have cost me another $7,000, so what happened in the gym pretty much determined that I wouldn’t go.”

Open gallery view Israel's team to the 2014 winter Olympics in Russia Credit: Matt Dunham / AP

This is a good time to mention a substantial amount of the money Firestone earns as a lawyer is invested in his chosen sport. “Skeleton doesn’t pay my bills. It’s my passion,” he says. “Last year, during the Olympic year, I spent most of my time on skeleton and just little at work. This year I opened my own office.

I’m 32 now, and I have to think about life after this too. But the moment the season began, I got back to focusing more on skeleton. Most of the funding comes from friends and family, and from businesses here in South Florida. The Israeli Olympic Committee also supports the skeleton program, and the Israeli Bobsled and Skeleton Federation carries some of the costs, but because it’s a post-Olympic year, the money’s pretty much run out.”

You’re 32, you have your own law firm, and you’re training for the Olympics. That’s quite an achievement.

“Tell that to my parents.”

I’ll tell them that you’re every Jewish mother’s dream.

“Look, it’s a four-year plan, and I have to balance things out. If I focus only on sports now, it will make it harder for me to support it in the near and long-term future. That’s the downside compared to big countries. Their athletes at least get the expenses back, if not a salary. I have to focus on making money to support the skeleton.”

David Greaves, president and co-founder of the Israeli Olympic Bobsled and Skeleton Federation, tells Haaretz that the program he heads was established 20 years ago. “Because we’re a small country, in skeleton there are five or six spots out of 25 that advance to the Olympics,” he explains. “There are so many athletes in the field – over 100 in skeleton – that never make it to the Games. It’s almost impossible.”

Open gallery view Jared Friestone with his trophy

Despite this, Greaves is optimistic about Firestone joining his colleague Edelman at the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Games. “I estimate that Jared and A.J. have a 75-percent chance of advancing to the Olympics in skeleton and bobsled, respectively,” he declares. “I want people in Israel to know that we exist, and not only that – we had an athlete in the Winter Olympics and now we have our first gold in the North American Cup, in the first year of an Olympic cycle.”

Greaves is referring to Firestone’s greatest moment so far – at the North American Cup competition in Lake Placid, in early December, when he stood atop the podium for the first time.

“It’s one of the tours where you win qualifying points for the Olympics. It’s in a lower category than the World Cup, but a lot of athletes compete in the North American tour to qualify for the Olympics,” the slider explains, adding that for him, the experience was “unreal.”

“It was my dream, to hear ‘Hatikva’ playing at a competition thanks to me. It’s like they say that immigrants to America appreciate [hearing the anthem] more than those born there, it’s like that for me too. Israel was always some ideal dream for me. Maybe it’s because I wasn’t born there, and I appreciate it differently. It was almost as emotional as making the Olympics.”

Greaves explains that many people wonder why countries with warm climates need representation in winter sports: “Many people read articles about winter sports athletes from Australia, Jamaica, or Israel, and think ‘What the hell? You don’t even have snow.’

The reality is that there are about 12 or 13 active bobsled tracks in the world, and among these, some countries have more than one – for instance, Germany has two or three, the United States has two. So about nine countries in the world have the facilities. Ninety percent of the countries participating in these sports don’t.”

This is precisely why Firestone does not plan to move to Israel anytime soon, even though he made aliyah and has citizenship. “It’s impossible to live and train in Israel,” he says flatly. “I need to work and train here, and it’s easier and more logical to make it to training sessions and competitions here than if I were in Israel and had to go to Europe. I do want to move to Israel one day, but ironically, that will make representing it in the field difficult to impossible for me.”

What do you say to those who say that you’re not really an Israeli?

“I think that I represent the state of the Jews, which we all have a right to be citizens of, and I feel that [representing] Israel is the best way to represent the Jewish people. The American Olympic program would be glad to have me, but that doesn’t matter to me. Even though I didn’t grow up in Israel, I have a pretty good understanding of what it means to be Israeli.”

Firestone recalls an incident that took place in the first year he took part in the World Cup. “The competition was in Germany, on a track that was five kilometers from Hitler’s ‘Eagle’s Nest,’ and we lit Hanukkah candles, as per tradition,” he recalls. “To me, that was worth the risk in this sport, the financial cost and the social price. I’m willing to sacrifice all that.”