Israel's Big World Cup Dilemma: Support England or France?

There is no more daunting, vexing, unsettling dilemma for Israelis than the one presented by the England vs. France World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday night. If you actively practice Anglophilia or Francophilia, you’re exempt from the dilemma. Whatever your reasons, you’ve made your choice.

But if you are guided by moral considerations, instructed by historical imperatives and bound by perennial Jewish account-settling and kvetching, you need to decide.

Soccer’s World Cup offers multidimensional moral predicaments and ethical equivocations for Jews – like when Germany, Spain, Poland or Iran play. But England vs. France is a different story. History is not unequivocally tilted to one side, and that strains Israeli loyalties, affinities and antipathies.

There’s always the option of staying true to tradition and saying to yourself: “I grew up loving English football. In the 1960s, ’70s and into the ’80s, that’s all we knew here. Radio commentators termed a volley into the top corner of the net “gol Angli,” or “English goal,” so that you’d get the gist, drama and magnitude of it.

Who cared about France back then, unless you were in the air force in 1967 and Mirage jets were your force multiplier, or a Peugeot 404 or Citroën 2CV was your car. If you had a Ford Anglia, you’ll know what I’m talking about.

Open gallery view French forward Kylian Mbappé celebrating with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Poland last Sunday. Credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA - AFP

You can always embrace the English axiom “club over country,” according to which national teams are inherently inferior to the team you love. I’m like that. But that’s easy for me to say, having been a die-hard and emotional Arsenal supporter since 1970. I still have the Daily Mirror front page on my wall screaming “Arsenal win World Cup!” after France won the tournament in 1998. I care only about our players not getting injured, and we’ve already had one casualty in this World Cup: our beloved Jewish brother [Gabriel] Jesus.

But not everyone is so privileged. Take the editor of this article. He’s a lifelong fan of Notts County, the world’s oldest professional league club, since 1862. How can you expect him to subscribe to “club over country” for a match like this?

As Israelis, we cannot abdicate our historical responsibility. Disliking both France and England is certainly understandable, but it’s the easy way out of the problem.

You can begin this approach by pointing out – sanctimoniously but accurately – that England and France really did a job on us in the Sykes-Picot Agreement of May 1916, and therefore neither deserves our sympathy. Here were the British and French fighting on the same side for the first time since, roughly, 1066, having endured a 116-year conflict known as the “Hundred Years’ War” (1337-1453), plus the Napoleonic and North American wars. In the spirit of newly found cooperation between two colonial powers, they exhibited innate arrogance and general ignorance and carved up the region, thus condemning the Middle East to endless wars and territorial disputes.

Two diplomats, Sir Mark Sykes and François Georges-Picot, were entrusted to sit with a map, a pencil and a ruler, and, in a mutually advantageous way, dismember the disintegrating Ottoman Empire. So they split up and divided Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine, including Transjordan, into convenient spheres of influence, or “mandates”; moved rulers from one place to another; and created fictitious borders to future nation-states. It was an exercise in myopic futility that ignored ethnic and historical distinctions.

Forget rejecting both. You need to be decisive. If you seriously want to go back in time and are looking for a justification to support France, start with “The Edict of Expulsion” – a royal decree issued by King Edward I in July 1290 expelling all Jews from England. The edict remained in force throughout the Middle Ages, until it was eventually overturned by Our Lord Oliver Cromwell in the 1650s, during the Protectorate.

Open gallery view England fans celebrating after their team beat Senegal at the World Cup last Sunday, setting up a quarterfinal against France. Credit: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Now move along the historical timeline and remind Franco-skeptics of Napoleon’s order of emancipation of French and other European Jews. You have to like France, right? Actually, no.

In 1917, a year after the Sykes-Picot Agreement, the British did two major things of lasting significance for the Jews: issuing the Balfour Declaration, in which Britain officially supported the establishment of a Jewish national home in Palestine, thus recognizing the legitimacy and feasibility of the Zionist cause. Then, Field Marshal Edmund Allenby, Viscount of Har Megiddo (yes, that hill of Armageddon fame), conquered Jerusalem and freed Palestine from Ottoman rule.

That should be a game-changer for Israelis, right? Not really. By 1939, on the brink of war, came the British “white paper” limiting Jewish immigration to Mandatory Palestine. That policy was just one expression of a British mandate that was suppressive and reviled. Another was interdicting Holocaust refugees crammed on small ships sailing to Palestine and sending them, after the genocidal catastrophe they had suffered, to internment camps in Cyprus.

So we’re definitely back with France, yeah? Nah. French protofascism and antisemitism was the ideological prequel to German and Italian fascism – and we all know how that turned out. Furthermore, always remember the despicable Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain, his foreign minister Pierre Laval and the entire treasonous puppet government of Vichy France.

Sure, there was the French Resistance, but there was also widespread collaboration. Just recall Madame Coco Chanel, who conned her two Jewish partners and co-inventors out of their stake in Chanel No. 5 after they fled to Argentina during the war.

Open gallery view A crane removing a huge advertisement for Chanel No. 5 perfume installed on the facade of the Musee d'Orsay in Paris. Credit: Reuters

Contrast the Maginot Line debacle and the heroism of the Battle of Britain to get a sense of perspective. In 1940-1941, Britain was fighting Hitler (here’s your Godwin’s Law applied to soccer) and Nazi Germany alone. We shall never surrender. Don’t ever forget that. Are you seriously comparing Winston Churchill to Charles de Gaulle? Of course not.

So, England? Not yet. Remember how helpful Gaullist France was in supplying advanced arms to Israel when no one else would, and its invaluable assistance in developing a unique truffles factory in the desert town of Dimona, strangely believed by foreign sources to be a nuclear reactor. Okay, so we can finally settle on France, right? No.

Israeliness aside, if you want to objectively make an informed decision, read the hilariously serious history of Anglo-French relations since the Norman invasion: “1000 Years of Annoying the French,” a masterpiece of wit and insight by historian Stephen Clarke, detailing enmity, peculiarities, banter and mutual-bashing from 1066, through Trafalgar, Champagne, baguettes, Normandy and the rest.

Can we now agree on either? That depends, because however critical Jewish lessons of history are, there are other factors and dimensions at play.

We have, for instance, a tale of two cities: London and Paris.

Paris has the indisputable esthetic supremacy and the architectural edge over London. It is a marvel. The Musée d’Orsay is spectacular, for sure. But can you honestly compare it to the splendor of Highbury Stadium’s Art Deco East Stand? The Élysée Palace is beautiful, undoubtedly. But how gorgeous is the minimalist simplicity of 10 Downing Street? And anyway, where’s de Gaulle’s war cabinet room in Paris? Of course it’s not there. He was in London.

Then there’s the culinary realm. You’re now thinking – come on, this isn’t even a competition or a fair and credible discussion. How can you possibly juxtapose the elegant intricacies and transcendent sophistication of French cuisine with what is humorously yet half-criminally called “English food”? How did an empire that ruled a third of the planet, 75 percent of the areas where spices and herbs originate, the maritime trade lines and so many diverse cuisines, end up with beans on toast, Yorkshire pudding and Marmite?

In fact, you can, if you have a broader, deeper perspective.

Yes, Épicure at Le Bristol is marvelous, and La Tour d’Argent and La Coupole are sublime. Marc Chagall, James Joyce and Henri Matisse frequented La Coupole, as you know. But can you, in good faith and taste, compare it to the Gunners Fish Bar on Blackstock Road, near the Arsenal tube station, frequented by giants of the arts like Ray Parlour and Tony Adams? Do Café de Flore or Les Deux Magots even come close to Angus Steakhouse in Leicester Square, where neighborhood English philosophers gather for literary salons?

Open gallery view Fish and chips, the quintessential English food? Actually, Portugal's Jewish community was the first to fry fish. Credit: DronG/Shutterstock

If you really want a winning culinary argument, it’s all about – yes – those famous fish and chips. The English regard it as part of their proud heritage, as if it was an indigenously invented catering company serving the knights who signed the Magna Carta in 1215.

Get real. The fried fish was invented in 15th-century Portugal by Jews, before potatoes were even introduced to Britain. American founding father Thomas Jefferson, visiting England, wrote about sampling “fried fish in the Jewish fashion.” The tradition was brought over by Sephardi Jews, and the first British fish and chip shop was opened in London’s East End in 1860, not far from West Ham United’s old Upton Park stadium, by a Jewish cook: a young (Ashkenazi, if you care) immigrant named Joseph Malin. The chips were added by local demand.

So what’s the Israeli bottom line here? The modern fan is, by and large, a brainwashed and merchandised-ad-nauseam idiot. He is starstruck by individual big-name players. He adores and has numbing crushes on superstars, not clubs. Israelis think Lionel Messi is Jewish because he was born on 525 Estado de Israel St. in Rosario, Argentina, and played for a clothing company called Barcelona, in a city Israelis are sure is part of Israel. The same now goes for Kylian Mbappé, France’s star forward. There is no English equivalent since a rumored partial Jew, David Beckham, played for the Three Lions.

England and France had and still have glorious Jewish communities, and both countries are friendly to Israel. But Edward I and Napoleon aside, Lord Balfour and Marshal Pétain notwithstanding, and with all due respect to French cuisine, a proud Israeli must never forget his soccer roots and his first love.

Rule Britannia.