Inter Aliyah, Soccer Team of Immigrants, Wallops Pardes Katz 8-1

Inter Aliyah, an all-immigrant soccer team, got their league campaign off to the best possible start, beating last season’s basement club Pardes Katz 8-1 at home on a hot Thursday morning in Jaffa.

Some early nerves got the better of the home side and to be fair, the visitors tested Inter Aliyah for the first hour or so before the capitulation began. Stand-in Inter keeper Dani Markovits was barely challenged, but he helped assert his side’s dominance as they played out from the back. First-half goals from Daniel Geron and Leo Fingerhut, the latter on the stroke of half time, put Inter at ease as they went in for the break.

The second half was a different story, with Inter playing beautiful attacking soccer, with Fingerhut the creative spark. Geron got his second, while a goal from Ariel Peretz, two from Sebastian Israel and two more from last season’s top scorer Fernando Zatz, who came off the bench upon his return from injury, ensured it was a convincing victory for the home side. The big win puts Inter Aliyah into second place after Matchday 1 and they’ll be brimming with confidence ahead of their next fixture next Friday.

