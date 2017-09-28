Israel Golf: Greg Eliot Claims Best Gross Score in September Tourney

In cooler weather conditions, nearly 50 golfers participated in the September Monthly Medal at the Gaash Golf Club.

The best gross score of the day was a gross 74 played by Greg Elliot. He played the front nine in a 2 over par 37 which included 2 birdies 4 pars 2 bogeys and a double bogey and came in on the back nine also with a 37 which included 7 pars 2 bogeys.

In the Super Seniors Mervyn Rabinowitz had a net 67 followed by Ilan Mendelsohn.

Alex Sagi and Amos Aharoni both had net 69. In the A division with Alex winning the cup on the countback. The best net score of the day was in the B division where Ziki Zuk had a net 63 with Amos Burstein taking second place on the countback from Norma Kaufman.

Nearest to the pin prizes went to Zalman Shahaf and Meier Dor.

