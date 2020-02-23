Israeli Soccer: Inter Aliyah Tops Shikma Chen

Israel’s first all-olim soccer team, Inter Aliyah, scored another impressive victory by beating league-leading Shikma Chen 2-0 last Friday, dealing the Ramat Gan-based side only its third defeat of the season.

Shikma Chen controlled the early proceedings and created opportunities, but the sturdy defense of Inter held firm yet again, absorbing the pressure and heading into halftime with the score level.

Like in many other games this season, Inter’s players raised their game in the second half, using their unparalleled fitness to great effect against the tiring league leaders. Eventually, it was Yuval Levi who broke the deadlock, cutting in from the left and swerving a lovely shot into the corner with his right. Shikma Chen was awarded a penalty 10 minutes from time, but Tal Mar dived expertly to save the penalty of David Revivo, brother of former Israeli international Haim. Faris Abdulrasul scored his first goal for Inter as part of a later counterattack to seal the win. Inter has nine games remaining, all against lower teams.

Meanwhile, the team’s B squad downed FC United 4-1 in the International Football League of Israel. On 12 minutes, Max Rosenthal put a great pass through to Ran Sarusi, who turned his man just inside the box and put it into the side of the net, a great finish. After 25 minutes Inter conceded a frustrating goal as United’s attacker stayed onside and Inter stopped to appeal for the offside while he put the ball into Inter’s net.

After 65 minutes, the breakthrough came with a corner from Didi Hovav and it was beautifully volleyed home by the center back. On 77 minutes, a great run by Daniel Pelaez down the right-wing found Sarusi, who slotted home for his second goal. On the 80th minute, a cross by Daniel Geron from the left was headed into the corner by Gabriel Bruck for the final result.

Basketball: Tommy’s takes down Project Tzitzis

With the Israel Basketball League’s regular season winding down, many teams’ playoff fates will come down to the final slate of games next week.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

In the most recent contest, Tommy’s Midrash Ballers barely beat Project Tzitzis 54-53 in the league’s game of the week, handing Project Tzitzis their first defeat of the year. Led by the red-hot shooting of Liron Benharush (17 points) and the always reliable Nat Assayag (15 points), the Ballers chipped away at a double-digit second half deficit and iced the game thanks to a pair of free throws from Adam Motovich. Project Tzitzis is now 4-1, while Tommy’s moves to 5-1, inching closer to a first-round bye in the Tier I playoffs.

Meanwhile, KHK/SZG Investments topped Symphony Care Network 64-46. Yisroel Feld once again led all scorers, netting 28 points in the KHK/SZG Investments victory. His team moves to 5-1 on the season, hoping to secure a Tier I first-round bye.

Other league results were: Gold Seals 52, The Chaburah Cubs 43; Lobos 46, Loketch Group 27; All American Poly 69, Team Piaseczna 33; Papa’s Fried Potatoes 48, KMK 41; Zalman’s Hot Dawgz 61, Nesiv Hatorah 43; Ashreinu Holy Bagel 42, Yeshiva League Pass 37 and Kol Hanearim 60, Shtark Sharks 43.

Lacrosse: Stars beat Bolts to move into first place

The Herzliya Stars defeated the Netanya Bolts 14-11 in the northern derby of the Israel Lacrosse League last Sunday.

The Stars claimed their third win of the season and took over first place from the Sha’ar Hanegev Seals.

The game started with two goals from the Stars, when Yochanan Katz (sixth in points) and Matt Flapen (first in points) led Herzliya. The Bolts tied the game with rookie Yarin Bouron’s first goal of the season. Herzliya then went on a tear to finish the half with an easy 7-1 lead.

The Bolts opened the second half with a four-goal streak of their own from Jonathan Jennings (ninth in points) and Ori Bar David (fifth in points).

However, Herzliya pulled away behind Flapan’s offensive burst before yielding three goals in a 27-second span toward the end of the game for the final result.

Flapen was named the game MVP with seven goals and one assist.