Expat Sports Roundup: IBL Playoffs Set to Begin

The FM Home Loans Israel Basketball League regular season concluded this week with four teams securing byes: KHK/SZG Investments, B-Woods, Tommy’s Midrash Ballers and Yeshiva League Pass.

KHK/SZG beat B-Woods 52-43 in the season finale to ruin B-Woods’ quest for an undefeated season. KHK/SZG will take on the winner of the 8-9 matchup between Gold Seals and KMK, which both finished the season 4-3. B-Woods will face the Lobos/All-American Poly winner, each of whom they defeated in the regular season. Tommy’s Midrash Ballers finished off the season in style, defeating Symphony Care Network in a 48-42 close call. They enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. They await the winner of the Papa’s Fried Potatoes vs. Ashreinu Holy Bagel first-round matchup. Yeshiva League Pass awaits the winner of the 5-12 playoff game between Project Tzitis and Kol Hanearim. (Ilan Katz)

Netball: Tel Aviv dominates Jerusalem Mercaz

Tel Aviv enjoyed its third dominant performance in four games, downing Jerusalem Mercaz 50-27 earlier this month in the Israel Netball League. While the league leader is undefeated, it was the third such time that the team won by 23 points or more. The game actually started close with Tel Aviv only up 11-9 after a quarter and 22-14 at the half, but it turned up the offense in the third quarter to cruise to its fifth win of the season. In the league’s other match this month, Jtown led the distance to defeat Katamon 47-34. With 22 points, Jtown (4-1) trails Tel Aviv by just three points in the league standings. Mercaz is a distant third with 15 points. (Haaretz Sports)

Lacrosse: Seals take down the A-Squad

The Sha’ar HaNegev Seals made up for a slow start with 10 straight goals to overwhelm Ashkelon A-Squad en route to a 13-7 home win in Ashkelon on Wednesday in the Israel Lacrosse League. Dolev Geva and Amit Burstein quickly put the visitors up 2-0 by the 2:04 mark, but Orin Hadgbi started the Seals’ comeback with a goal two minutes later. He would go on to score four more goals over the next 40 minutes as Sha’ar Hanegev established an insurmountable 10-2 lead. During that stretch, Sam Torjano and Gilad Avieli scored two goals apiece, and Jacob Silberlicht added another goal. Ashkelon pulled within five goals at 11-6 with a minute left, but Hadgbi and Silberlicht answered with two quick goals to seal the victory. (Haaretz Sports)