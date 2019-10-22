Snoop Dogg Partners With Israeli Cannabis Growing Startup

American rapper Snoop Dogg is partnering with Israeli cannabis company Seedo, the company announced Monday.

Snoop, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, will serve as the company's brand ambassador to promote Seedo’s small refrigerator-like machine that grows plants with the help of artificial intelligence.

The self-contained “grow box” regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals and is monitored by an application.

"We are honored to partner with an industry icon like Snoop Dogg," Zohar Levy, CEO of Seedo said in a press release.

"Snoop's vast global following, industry influence and network reach will provide us an invaluable resource for Seedo as we continue to grow. The synergy between Seedo's products and Snoop's platforms is truly natural," Levy added.

"Promoting a healthier lifestyle by providing my friends and communities with products that allow for growth in unused urban spaces is something I'm all the way down with. Seedo creates cost savings and the opportunity for all people to benefit from agricultural technologies," Snoop Dogg said.

The Haifa-based company provides automated technologies for home and commercial use, helping growers cut costs and grow pesticide-free herbs.

Breaking news and analyses in your inbox Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.