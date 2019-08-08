Shakespeare's 'Measure for Measure' Gets a Makeover in Jerusalem

GOOD ‘MEASURE’: It’s August, which means it’s time for summer Shakespeare in Jerusalem. This year, Theater in the Rough will stage nine performances of “Measure for Measure” at Bloomfield Gardens, starting Wednesday. “We’ve been exploring this crazy mix of dark psychological drama and high theatrical farce that is ‘Measure for Measure,’” producer Natan Skop, who will portray Angelo, told Haaretz. “We’re going to have original music by Yaar Drori, which is really providing comic punctuation,” added the former New Yorker about the fresh approach his production will bring to the classic play. There will also be workshops for youth and adults before three of the performances. The cast includes Avital Sykora, Abigail Ellis, Shmuel Goldstein, Miriam Metzinger, Ira Skop, Andy Katz, Shiri Berzack, Sivan Raz and Shir-Raz Gorenberg. For more info, call Beth at 052-559-4257.

BACK TO BIBLICAL ROOTS: The founders of the United States “were united by a shared heritage rooted in the text of the Hebrew Bible,” observe the authors of a new sourcebook called “Proclaim Liberty Throughout the Land.” Co-editors Rabbi Meir Soloveichik, director of Yeshiva University’s Straus Center, and Rabbi Dr. Stuart Halpern will discuss their work at a book launch at Jerusalem’s Beit Avichai on Monday. “The book demonstrates how the idea of ‘Biblical Israel’ inspired the major thinkers and political leaders of early America, so it was important to us to have launches in both countries,” Halpern, also of Yeshiva University, said about the launch. “We have been working on some really interesting anthologies and memoirs that relate to Jewish history — in pre-state Israel and in America,” Yehudit Singer, a former New Yorker, told Haaretz about Toby Press, which was founded by another New Yorker, Matthew Miller. For more info, call 02-621-5300.

SUMMER CAMP IN JERUSALEM: Shutaf Inclusion Programs, which provides year-round inclusive activities for children, teens and young adults, announced this week it had passed its goal of raising $100,000 to run Camp Shutaf’s three-week August program. But it was hardly time for co-founder Beth Steinberg to rest on her laurels. “August is the hardest month for families who have children with disabilities,” she told Haaretz. “At Camp Shutaf, 150 children, teens and young adults enjoy three fabulous weeks of camp in Jerusalem.” She stressed that as a “lean and mean nonprofit,” the more Shutaf can raise, the more programming it can provide for the benefit of camp participants. Steinberg, who is originally from Brooklyn, co-founded Shutaf with Miriam Avraham, who moved to Israel from Spring Valley. Their program director is Marci Tirschwell, who hails from Teaneck, New Jersey. To donate, visit the Camp Shutaf website.

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

Have an idea about an item for Rank and File? Email us at: column@haaretz.co.il