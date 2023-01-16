Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Greek Authorities Fine Israeli Firm Intellexa Chief Over Spyware Scandal

The Israeli owned spyware company has been ordered to pay 50,000 euros for failing to cooperate as part of an ongoing international spyware investigation

new-hdc-logo
Haaretz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Intellexa Co-CEO Tal Dilian poses for a picture at his house in Limassol, Cyprus, in April 2020.
Intellexa Co-CEO Tal Dilian poses for a picture at his house in Limassol, Cyprus, in April 2020.Credit: Yiannis Kourtoglou / REUTERS
new-hdc-logo
Haaretz

The Data Protection Authority in Greece issued on Monday a 50,000 euro fine to Israeli-owned spyware company Intellexa. The company, owned by former Israeli intelligence officer Tal Dilian, is accused of failing to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the use of spyware in Greece.

According to Greek media, the Data Protection Authority launched an investigation last June after spyware was found in the phones of dozens of high ranking Greek officials, business leaders and media personalities.

The spyware was used to track the movements and data of these individuals without their knowledge. In an official report, the Data Protection Authority claims it raided the address listed as Intellexa's Athens office, only to find an accounting firm working for the company. The Authority then raided Intellexa's main office on the outskirts of Athens, and found the offices empty.

Last December, the Greek Police raided the offices of Intellexa, a network of firms founded by Tal Dilian, ex-commander of a top secret Israeli intel unit. Intellexa is behind the Predator spyware software used for mobile phone surveillance.

Greece is still in the midst of a massive political scandal over revelations involving the Predator spyware, sparked in April last year when Thanasis Koukakis, a prominent investigative journalist, revealed his phone had been tapped with the software, which was later also found on the personal phone of one of the country's leading opposition leaders Nikos Androulakis.

Credit: Thanasis Koukakis

According to the statement released by the Data Protection Authority, Intellexa has unreasonably delayed responding to its requests and has not provided information in its possession relevant to the investigation, which could shed further light on the "Greek Watergate" rocking the county.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco as Mia and Lucia in "The White Lotus."

The Reality Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Sex Work Fantasy

איתמר בן גביר

Why I’m Turning My Back on My Jewish Identity

Travelers looking at the Departures board at Ben Gurion Airport. The number of olim who later become yordim is unknown.

Down and Out: Why These New Immigrants Ended Up Leaving Israel

The Mossad hit team in Dubai. Exposed by dozens of security cameras

This ‘Dystopian’ Cyber Firm Could Have Saved Mossad Assassins From Exposure

מליאת הכנסת 28.12.22

Comeback Kid: How Netanyahu Took Back Power After 18 Months in Exile

חיילים בחוף הים

Young People – Whether Jews or Palestinians – Need to Reinvent Politics