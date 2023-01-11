The Haaretz expose published on Tuesday showing that Israeli cybersecurity companies registered overseas sold spyware systems to Bangladesh – a country that does not recognize Israel – was the top news in the country, with major media outlets giving the investigation extensive coverage.

In response to media inquiries, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan did not deny that the government purchased the spyware but said it did not do so “directly” from Israel.

An identical response came from Maj. Gen. Ziaul Ahsan, director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, or NTMC, a government body that purchased the Israeli systems.

A Home Ministry high official told Bangladesh’s New Age daily that "the ministry had no scope to procure any items ‘directly’ from Israel, but the government definitely wanted to upgrade its surveillance system to protect the nation and its ‘security.’”

“We need to see whether these technologies are being abused or not,” the official said.

Using official Bangladeshi government documents and international export records, Haaretz revealed on Tuesday that four companies that are either Israeli or registered abroad but with a clear Israeli connection had sold Bangladesh advanced monitoring systems through intermediaries in Cyprus, Singapore and Switzerland.

They did so despite the country’s chronically poor human rights record and the fact that Bangladesh – the world’s third-largest Muslim country – doesn’t recognize Israel.

The systems were sold to Bangladeshi government agencies that have been implicated in human rights violations, enabling them to monitor network traffic, hack into wireless networks, and to track, intercept and extract information from mobile devices.

“Today, there’s no significant political opposition in Bangladesh – the government has the will and the means to suppress its political opponents," says Zulkarnain Saer Khan, a Bangladeshi journalist who now lives in exile and took part in this investigation.

“Bangladesh isn’t capable of providing its citizens with basic infrastructure, but government agencies enjoy the best modern spy technology money can buy. Draconian laws have turned it into the government’s preferred weapon for silencing and intimidating journalists, critics and political activists,” he says.

Israel's Defense Ministry did not respond explicitly to Haaretz queries about how the companies cited in the investigation were supervised and if the sales to Bangladesh had been approved.

“The Defense Ministry acts and will continue to act to enforce illegal defense exports, including the provision of defense services and the export of security-related intellectual property in accordance with powers defined by law,” the ministry said in a statement. “As a rule, the Defense Ministry does not report information on defense-export policies due to national security, diplomatic and strategic considerations.”