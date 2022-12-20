Former senior officials in the Zambian Defense Ministry were arrested on suspicion of corruption in deals worth $500 million with Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems, Zambia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) announced last week.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested former Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Defense Stardy Mwale for corrupt practices involving more than U.S. $573.9 million in relation to the procurement of the Gulfstream G650 Presidential Jet,” said the statement tweeted by the commission. As the chairman of the ministry’s procurement committee, Mwale did not comply with proper procedure and has been charged with fraud and other violations concerning three contracts with Elbit: A $400 million deal to modernize the country’s armed forces, a $124 million contract between Elbit and a local defense company, and another contract with Elbit worth $50 million – “for goods and services not supplied in full,” wrote the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Three other former senior Defense Ministry officials were also arrested, including the former chief accountant. All four were released on bond and will be brought before a judge soon.

The announcement of the arrests by Zambia's Anti-Corruption Commission

The presidential plane was purchased in 2019 by previous President Edgar Lungu, and it was outfitted with an anti-missile defense system known as Elbit J- Music. Similar to the controversy in Israel over the Zion Wing official prime ministerial plane, the Zambian presidential jet turned into an explosive local political issue – and the government drew harsh criticism over its excessive cost and claims of corruption. The current president, Hakainde Hichilema, put the plane scandal at the center of his campaign, and promised to sell it if he was elected. Since Hichilema was elected in August 2021, the plane has barely flown, and he uses the previous official plane or commercial flights.

The current defense minister, Ambrose Lufuma, said last week that the government is continuing with the process of selling the plane and replacing it with a cheaper one. "The Gulfstream was purchased at an exorbitant price of $194.9 million inclusive of the accessories," he said. Lufuma provided details of the spending and said Zambia spent $20 million more than necessary for the plane, and $45 million too much for the J-Music defense system, $50 million for a system whose market value was only $5 million at the time. The plane was paid for out of a $400 million loan Zambia took out from Israel Discount Bank for the deal to modernize its armed forces.

The jump in business for Israeli companies in Zambia was first felt in 2017, after Lungu visited Israel and met with then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The deals with Elbit included the sale of Skylark and Hermes 450 drones, and upgrading of warplanes, helicopters and armored vehicles, said reports from 2018.

The contracts with Elbit were signed even though the Zambian government was quite aware of the country’s difficult economic situation. Zambia funded the deal with the loan from Israel Bank Discount, with a guarantee from Ashra, the Israel Export Insurance Corp. Because Zambia stopped paying off the loan this year, Israel’s finance Ministry is now required to finance 600 million shekels ($173 million) of this amount.

Elbit Systems said the company saw the reports over the weekend – and the sums of money reported in Zambia are not correct. “In addition, we are studying the matter and the claims and we will comment as required and according to the findings of the examination,” Elbit said.