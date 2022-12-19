Musk's Erratic Conduct Is Killing Off Twitter as an OSINT Platform

Elon Musk, Twitter’s new owner and the man who has appointed himself its censor-in-chief, may deal a deathblow to the platform that serves a large number of researchers and journalists not only as a social media network, but as an important tool for finding and sharing open-source intelligence.

Last Thursday, Musk blocked the Twitter account of Jack Sweeney, a young American who operated a bot that tweeted every time Musk’s private plane took off. A year ago, Musk tried to put a stop to it by offering Sweeney $5,000 to stop tweeting about his jet. Sweeney countered with an offer of $50,000, which Musk never responded to.

A few months later, Musk bought Twitter for the unbelievable sum of $44 billion, vowing that his goal in making the acquisition was to increase freedom of speech. As proof of his commitment, Mush promised that even Sweeney’s account wouldn’t be shut down.

But promises are one thing and reality is another. Last weekend, Musk suspended Sweeney’s account on the grounds that it violates Twitter’s new policy of barring real-time sharing of a person’s location. Musk also suspended scores of similar accounts that Sweeney operated, which tracked the private planes of other tycoons, among them Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, former U.S. President Donald Trump, a multitude of celebrities, aircraft operated by NASA as well as those of Russian oligarchs under sanctions due to the war in Ukraine.

Hours later, Musk also suspended the accounts of prominent journalists after they reported about the Sweeney suspension. Musk claimed that the journalists had shared what he called “assassination coordinates.” They didn't. After setting off a two-day media storm, Musk reversed course on the journalists.

Twitter’s new owner justified suspending the flight tracking accounts on the grounds that Sweeney was revealing private information that posed a personal safety risk to Musk and his family. However, flight tracking data is publicly available information. Every plane has a transponder, which broadcasts a unique ID code to air traffic control, which usually also includes its exact location. The information is broadcast into the open air, every few seconds, unencrypted, with the aim of making the airspace safer. Anyone can receive this open data and plot it on their computer, using a simple antenna and USB dongle, costing several dozen dollars.

Open gallery view Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com

Flightradar24 understood the huge commercial potential in this and distributed thousands of these kits to volunteer aviation enthusiasts all over the world. Each feeder collects the plane movements in his or her area and sends them in real time to Flightradar24 servers, creating a worldwide air traffic map. The company sells the service for a considerable amount of money.

Alongside Flightradar24, there are open-source, free plane-tracking services that don’t conceal any aircraft, whether civilian or military. Any plane that broadcasts in an area where there are antennas on the ground is picked up and mapped.

Airplane tracking has enabled Haaretz and other media around the world to bring countless stories of interest to the public over the years. They include the disclosure of secret security and diplomatic ties (for example, Matti Kochavi's flights to the Gulf, a decade before the Abraham Accords, or Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Saudi Arabia); Iranian drone shipments to Russia or Israel’s air defense deal with the United Arab Emirates; the unimaginable pollution generated by the private planes of Israeli tycoons; the export of Israeli spyware from the heart of the European Union to Sudan; and the trips by Russian oligarchs to Israel and the Gulf after sanctions were imposed on Russia.

Tracking flights is only one aspect of an emerging world of open-source intelligence (OSINT) which also includes, among others, tracking ships, analyzing increasingly available satellite images, geolocation (IDing the exact location of visually documented events), verification of facts and debunking of disinformation campaigns, and sifting through open databases and company registers, to name a few.

This information - be it the work of experts like those at Bellingcat investigations, private researchers or open data hobbyists with spare time on their hands - has been flowing at an ever-increasing rate into the funnel called Twitter, turning it into a huge and effective database of knowledge, used by researchers, journalists and the general public.

Musk tried to block Sweeney, and ended up with many more accounts that now track his plane on Instagram and on competing social platforms that have gained momentum as Musk began his shenanigans on Twitter. (Overnight, Musk blocked anyone from linking to their accounts on those platforms).

Open gallery view Sweeney tracking Musk's flight to Qatar, yesterday on Mastodon network

Suspending Twitter accounts that report publicly available information will not make that information disappear – it is still available on flight tracking websites or any other relevant database. Those tracking planes, ships and satellite images will find other ways to monitor and disseminate that information, but what seems like capricious behavior by Twitter’s owner - particularly suspending journalists and blocking links to competing platforms - may lead to a massive exodus of users and mark the beginning of the end of Twitter as a unique database in the field.

Musk's war on open-source intelligence will be remembered not only as an attack on freedom of expression, but on freedom of the press and research – and all for terribly personal and spiteful reasons.