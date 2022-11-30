Haaretz - back to home page
Flight of the Predator: Jet Linked to Israeli Spyware Tycoon Brings Surveillance Tech From EU to Notorious Sudanese Militia

A cross-continental investigation uncovered a network of firms connected to Tal Dilian, ex-commander of a top secret Israeli intel unit, who has bought up an array of sophisticated surveillance technology and established an EU foothold in Greece and Cyprus

The plane used by Intellexa, at Larnaca airport, before departing for Tel Aviv
The plane used by Intellexa, at Larnaca airport, before departing for Tel Aviv
Crofton Black
Tasos Telloglou
Eliza Triantafillou
Omer Benjakob
RSF soldiers led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, secure the area where Dagalo attends a rally, in Khartoum, 2019Credit: AP/Hussein Malla
Credit: REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou, Ints Kalnins, AP/Yiannis Panagopoulos, Wikipedia, social media profiles
Intellexa's Tal Dilian in his Cyprus villaCredit: Yiannis Kourtoglou / REUTERS
April 12: After departing UAE, with stops in Tel Aviv and Larnaca, the plane lands Athens a day after the spyware scandal eruptsCredit: flightradar24.com
An Intellexa brochure showcasing its multi-million dollar spy van
Returning on August 4, the Cessna remained in Tel Aviv for 10 full weeks, as "Greece's Watergate" reached boiling pointCredit: flightradar24.com
Androulakis (L), Mitsotakis and Kontoleon. The corrosive effect of spyware on even developed democracies is on full showCredit: AP/Iannis Panagopoulos, George Kontarinis, Thanassis Stavrakis

