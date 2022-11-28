Israel’s Brand-new AF1 Is Mothballed in the Desert. Here’s the Solution

After spending six months hidden away in a secluded hangar on the Israel Air Force’s Nevatim base in the Negev, the most expensive plane in Israeli history recently emerged for the first time, took off toward the south and, after a short 10-minute flight, landed back at Nevatim.

Wing of Zion (“Knaf Zion” in Hebrew) was carrying out a routine flight, with IAI test pilots at the controls, to check that all of its systems were working. The 22-year-old Boeing 767 spent most of its life in the service of Australian airline Qantas. Then, in 2016, it was purchased and extensively rebuilt and converted by Israel Aerospace Industries to serve as the first personal jet in 20 years for the Israeli prime minister and president.

Mired in controversy after costing the Israeli taxpayer 730 million shekels (or $212 million, three times its original budget), the outgoing government had grounded Wing of Zion indefinitely, before it had flown overseas even once with an Israeli leader on board.

However, now that Benjamin Netanyahu – who initiated the project and even gave the plane its name – is about to return to the Prime Minister’s Office, it may finally take to the skies. And not just the occasional circuit over the Israeli desert.

It’s still too early to say for sure, though there have been unattributed reports that this is Netanyahu’s intention. If he indeed gives it the nod once he’s back in office, it will take a while to rebuild the team that was set to operate the plane, including enlisting pilots with current ratings for the model (El Al was the only Israeli airline to fly the 767, but stopped using them nearly four years ago).

There will then have to be more test flights and maintenance procedures finalized. The plane is to be stored at Nevatim, but will likely be serviced at the IAI facility next to Ben Gurion Airport.

It is unlikely to be ready for Netanyahu’s first visits abroad in his upcoming term. But it is likely to happen. After all, it’s not just the new-old prime minister who has his heart set on having his own plane – his wife Sara was also heavily involved in the project, even selecting the color scheme for the interior. Wing of Zion was one of many things they had to let go of upon leaving office 18 months ago. They won’t give up on it now.

It took nearly five years from the day Wing of Zion landed in Israel, still sporting Qantas’ red-and-white livery, until it received its new license from Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority. By then, it had been totally rebuilt. It received a new interior, including a bedroom and shower, office and conference facilities, and two separate seating areas for the traveling entourage and media. In addition, the plane had been equipped with anti-missile and advanced communications systems.

Open gallery view Israeli AF1's new hangar at Nevatim, before construction (2016) and after (2021) Credit: Google Earth

And by the time it was finally ready, the government had changed.

Yair Lapid, soon to be the former prime minister, had repeatedly promised while serving in opposition that he would do away with what he described as the “wasteful projects” of the new plane and new office/residence for the prime minister. But while the “Almog Project” – the building of a new prime ministerial complex in Jerusalem – had yet to proceed beyond the initial planning stage, Wing of Zion, in its bold new blue livery, was ready for use when the Lapid-Naftali Bennett government came to power in June 2021.

No matter. Then-Foreign Minister Lapid insisted that the plane must be sold and that neither he, nor Bennett, nor President Isaac Herzog, would ever fly in it.

His decision was both populist and unrealistic. The global aviation market is awash with used Boeing 767s, with even more going on the market as airlines replace them with more fuel-efficient models.

Even assuming a buyer could be found, more money would have to be spent removing the classified systems. At current used-plane rates, recouping even 10 percent of the 730-million-shekel investment would be extremely optimistic. That money isn’t coming back.

Open gallery view Israeli AF1 on the secluded apron, September 18, 2022 Credit: Planet Labs PBC

Good enough for a king

Yet there is still one major argument against using Wing of Zion. Even after writing off the entire investment until now, it would still be cheaper to charter airliners for the prime minister’s travels. Or simply fly commercially, as President Herzog – whose entourage is smaller than the prime minister’s – usually does.

According to last year’s detailed report by the State Comptroller’s Office, which chronicled the project’s lengthy mismanagement saga, the prime minister’s official visits abroad between 2015 and 2019 cost on average 2.5 million shekels. The report estimated that using Wing of Zion would have cost 2.7 million shekels.

The counterargument is that the additional 200,000 shekels per trip is a price worth paying so that the prime minister can fly in a more secure aircraft and have communication channels at his disposal that allow him to remain in charge while airborne. These arguments did not sway Lapid, who painted Wing of Zion as the very emblem of corruption and waste in the Netanyahu era.

Now that Netanyahu is back, the criticism of his new plane will return as well. This may or may not bother him, but there is a way to redeem a plane that has already cost so much.

A recent British experience offers a solution that could make Wing of Zion more cost-effective. Britain also had a long-running controversy over the need for its prime minister to have a personal plane. Senior ministers could use the aging BAe 146 regional airliners of the “Royal Flight.” However, these lacked long-range capabilities and suffered from maintenance issues. When proposals to purchase a new aircraft faced stiff public criticism, a creative solution was found instead.

Open gallery view Royal Air Force "Vespina" Voyager tanker, which is also the VIP transport plane for government ministers and the British royal family Credit: Corporal Alex Scott / Royal Air Force

In 2016, the Royal Air Force converted one of its Voyager refueling tankers. Based on the Airbus A330 (which is of a similar size to the 767), there was room inside for 58 business-class and 100 economy-class seats, as well as an office and conference room. The prime minister and the queen (now king) had a large, modern, VIP aircraft for long-haul flights. And when they weren’t using it, the Voyager continued with its air-refueling missions. In 2019, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a change from the drab gray military livery to a patriotic red, white and blue livery.

The Israel Air Force doesn’t have a tanker new enough to serve as a prime minister’s plane. The refueling unit, the 120th Squadron, operates the Re’em – converted Boeing 707s, most of which are around half a century old and will soon be retired. Some, in fact, were used in the past to fly Israeli prime ministers, before being converted into refueling tankers.

But Israel can still go down the same path as the British – just in the opposite direction.

Wing of Zion is already fully refurbished. All it needs to be a tanker as well is the addition of a refueling “boom” and an operator’s station at the back of the aircraft, plus some additional fuel tanks in the lower deck. Israel Aerospace Industries has carried out similar conversions in the past, including a 767 for the Colombian Air Force. It could do so relatively quickly and for the price of a few more million shekels.

As it is, the IAF is planning to replace its old Re’ems in the coming years with new Boeing KC-46 tankers (which are based on the 767). The 120th Squadron’s crews will all have the necessary ratings to fly Wing of Zion as well (and they can even use it for training before the KC-46s start arriving in 2025).

Open gallery view Israel's brand new AF1 (top), and what it would look like with a refueling boom (bottom)

The air force would have an additional tanker for operational duties in the long periods between foreign visits when the prime minister’s plane is not needed – and all that for a tiny proportion of the $250 million that each new KC-46 costs.

The changes to Wing of Zion won’t impact on its original VIP role. Some may feel that the large black “boom” protruding from behind is a bit ugly. But if the king of England can fly with one, why not the prime minister of Israel?