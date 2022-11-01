Israel Election: Twitter Purges Foreign Influence Op to Suppress Voting

A network of fake social media accounts likely being operated from abroad and trying to interfere in the Israeli election by calling on Israelis to boycott the vote has been exposed and partially taken down. The influence operation was revealed by FakeReporter, a disinformation watchdog that tracks fake news and nefarious content online through a group of citizen researchers and experts, included over 300 fake accounts.

The accounts pushed out anti-Netanyahu and anti-ultra-Orthodox content – some of which with clearly antisemitic undertones – and called on Israelis who opposed the former prime minister to not vote during election day. According to FakeReporter’s analysis, the network’s conduct is similar to other previously discovered foreign influence networks active on Israeli media, trying to polarize the public discourse and amplify social schisms.

Israeli defense officials, who have voiced concerns at the threat of foreign attempts to influence the Israeli elections ahead of Tuesday's vote, were informed about the network late Monday. The network was flagged by Israeli Justice Ministry officials for Twitter, which was recently acquired by Elon Musk who has promised a more laissez-faire approach to content moderation on the site.

Most of the accounts have since been taken down by the social network; Twitter confirmed this to the New York Times. The take-down comes amid concerns that disinformation will sully Israel’s electoral process’ integrity and raises the question of whether such operations should be publicly exposed or quietly dealt with.

The network was only two days old, however, it had already published over 1,300 tweets via 300 accounts. An analysis of the accounts conducted by FakeReport reveals they were all opened in close proximity to one another and interacted with one another. A semantic and network analysis also reveals the accounts tweeted nearly identical content and in some cases even made the same Hebrew mistakes.

All the accounts pretended to be Israelis, using stolen bios and in some cases also stolen profile pictures to lend credence to their avatars. Among the content these avatars published were also images that seemed to have been originals produced exclusively for this influence campaign.

Open gallery view Hunderds of fake Twitter accounts pushed anti-Netanyahu voters to boycott election

Alongside anti-Netanyahu content and hashtags, ultra-Orthodox Jews were presented as “primitives” and those opposed to them or Netanyahu were urged not to participate in the election: “The best strategy is to boycott the elections and not participate. Whoever takes part is supporting corruption and travesty,” one tweet from the network wrote.

According to a report by Amos Harel, the Institute of National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University conducted a simulation of potential election interference scenarios, with the participation of experts in the fields of cybersecurity and disinformation, senior civil servants, officials involved in protecting the integrity of the election, and the Shin Bet. The latter’s role is to prevent foreign interference in the election, but experts explain that domestic Israeli forces also have an interest in disrupting Election Day and undermining its integrity.

Last week, for example, Twitter removed fake accounts trying to influence political discourse before the election. Israeli officials believe that the platform that promoted far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was operated by foreign actors seeking to encourage more radicalized discourse among right-wing Israelis.

In April of last year, FakeReporter exposed a Telegram campaign aimed at tarnishing Benny Gantz’s image. The entity behind the campaign was a platform that had been exposed in the past by Facebook as an Iranian attempt at interference. Entities associated with Iran have also been active in closed anti-Netanyahu protest groups in an attempt to foment chaos.