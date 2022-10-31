If there is one thing Israelis don't have to worry about when the polls open on November 1, it’s the fact that in Israel we vote manually - no voting machines or technology is required.

The Shin Bet, the Israel Cyber Authority and the Central Election Committee can stay calm knowing that there is only the citizen, the ballot, and an envelope at the voting station. Everything is done by hand, including the vote count - and even the recount if one is needed. However, that’s about the only thing that’s manual. What concerns the organizations tasked with defending Israel’s democratic process is that every other aspect of the electoral, both before and after the vote takes place is figital. This, they fear, could disrupt the election.

According to a report by Amos Harel, the Institute of National Security Studies at Tel Aviv University conducted a simulation of potential election interference scenarios, with the participation of experts in the fields of cybersecurity and disinformation, senior civil servants, officials involved in protecting the integrity of the election, and the Shin Bet. The latter’s role is to prevent foreign interference in the election, but experts explain that domestic Israeli forces also have an interest in disrupting Election Day and undermining its integrity.

Such efforts include fake news all the way up to Election Day, disinformation campaigns, stirring up schisms within Israeli society, as well as actual cyber and hacking attacks by foreign elements.

The cyber front

Despite the fact that votes are counted manually in Israel, cyber experts told Haaretz that there are a number posssible cyber threats. The first is a physical threat: Entities, particularly foreign ones, can try targeting infrastructure like electricity or internet access to create chaos on Election Day.

Two years ago, the FBI warned against the danger of even a simple hack into a system during voting. A worldwide, extensive and lengthy disruption of WhatsApp this week provided further proof of our dependence on this app and the potential damage its outage could cause: all the parties rely on it to reach volunteers, activists and voters. If the designated apps that parties use to manage Election Day efforts are disrupted – so-called get-out-the-vote apps – it could fatally harm their efforts to bring voters to the polls.

Another no less dangerous threat has to do with public perception: Hackers could break into the Central Election Committee’s website on Election Day, shut it down or convey malicious messages, “which could become the big story of Election Night, and disproportionally amplify the narrative that the election in Israel has been hacked and the truth is not reliable,” a cyber-expert told Haaretz. Even a simple defacement attack could cause a massive political mess.

As noted, there is no way to hack the actual voting process. However, spreading disinformation can pose a serious threat at the polls. For example, hacking the election committee’s website to present misinformation about closing times of voting stations, or spreading false but official-looking information on social media could compromise the democratic process itself.

In previous elections fake photos showing long lines of Arabs in polling stations were posted, alongside similar fake photos at outlying right-wing Jewish communities, or photos of the election committee chairman and director general “huddling together,” claiming that they were moving votes from Likud to the Arab party, Balad.

Cyber experts cited another threat – falsifying survey results or exit polls on Election Night. These surveys are considered sensitive information that can influence public opinion, and so the laws governing electioneering allow them to be published up to one day before the election.

Foreign interference

Experts explained that the real concern is that foreign entities will try to hack the pollsters of the various TV stations and slant the exit polls. This could lead to a major gap between the exit polls and the real result, which could undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the election.

Since former President Donald Trump’s election in 2016, security agencies worldwide have become aware of the threat posed by foreign intervention. Research on political disinformation originating abroad shows that such efforts usually do not focus on promoting a particular candidate, but rather on widening political rifts and thus undermining the public’s faith in the system and in the agencies in charge of the election results.

Israel is no different. Last week, for example, Twitter removed fake accounts trying to influence political discourse before the election. Israeli officials believe that the platform that promoted far-right MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was operated by foreign actors seeking to encourage more radicalized discourse among right-wing Israelis.

In April of last year, the organization FakeReporter, an anti-disinformation watchdog, exposed a campaign on Telegram that revived the “Benny Gantz hacked-telephone affair,” in order to tarnish his image. The entity behind the campaign was a platform that had been exposed in the past by Facebook as an Iranian attempt at interference. Entities associated with Iran have also been active in closed anti-Netanyahu protest groups in an attempt to foment chaos.

“The entire process, up to the moment I cast my vote, is exposed to digital propaganda or online manipulation,” Achiya Schatz, director of FakeReporter told Haaretz.

During the 2019 election, then-Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman warned against “the involvement of a foreign country,” in the election and from his hints it was clear that he meant Russia. Harel reported that then-Prime Minister Netanyahu was so angry that he considered firing Argaman. Others reported two months ago that the current Shin Bet director, Ronen Bar, warned his counterparts in Russia against interfering in the upcoming election. Meanwhile, Israeli television reported that the Shin Bet had completed its preparations for countering foreign influence attempts. The expectation of a close race will make it easier for willing sabateurs to undermine the reliability of the results, officials reportedly warned.

The concern is also that foreign forces will work to polarize the discourse online before and after the election, and that they will try – from abroad – to organize real-life protests in Israel against the results.

Local threats also exist: Likud is laying the groundwork to claim a "stop the steal" campaign and some in Israel fear an extreme response similar to when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in January 2021 in an attempt to prevent confirmation of the results.

Local threats

According to an analysis by Fake Reporter, “Likud is already using social media - namely accounts belonging to prominent figures, activists, media personalities, political influences and elected officials,” to promote a campaign “undermining the election committee’s credibility and their ability to preserve the integrity of this election.” The campaign sows doubt, encourages the dissemination of conspiracy theories and fake news, says Schatz. Meanwhile, the party is also pushing an official line that the election results are under threat - but not from them.

A month ago, Netanyahu claimed that the “election committee is trying to bring down the right-wing government even before the election.” The Likud representative on the election committee recently demanded that it convene urgently “to address the concerns regarding significant fraud and [counting] errors and violence at the polling stations.” Following that call, the chairman of the Central Election Committee, Supreme Court Justice Yithak Amit, reprimanded the party and said he “hopes that what we are seeing from you [the Likud representative] is not, God forbid, the beginning of planned delegitimization of the election results. You complain of a lack of public confidence in the election process, but your emissaries are taking part in creating the feeling of distrust.”

Two weeks ago, in a conversation with supporters, Netanyahu said that Likud representatives would film the vote count, “in places prone to trouble...this time there will be filming.” This is contrary to a decision by the election committee and may constitute a criminal offense if not a form of voter suppression, with concerns its activists will storm voting stations demanding to document the counting processes. Kan public radio reported that the election committee fears that Likud is already preparing the groundwork for petitions against the official election results.

Alongside posts on the party’s official social media pages, there is also activity “in the dark,” Schatz says. “The farther you move away from the open sources and go deeper into closed groups of activists it becomes more fake, more bizarre.” Closed Telegram or WhatsApp groups, for example, contain an especially large quantity of disinformation, he warns. In the previous election, groups resembling the American conspiratorial far-right group QAnon were uncovered, which disseminated “photos” of “fakes in the voting machines in Israel” – although Israel doesn’t even have voting machines – to undermine the integrity of the election.

These processes are not unique to Israel. On Sunday Brazil held its critical runoff election between the current populist president Jair Bolsonero and former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Bolsonero has already said that in light of “widespread falsification,” of the votes, he won’t accept the outcome. 75 percent of his supporters believe that “the voting process is improper.” The country has seen a spike in political violence ahead of the runoff and there is real fear of riots should Bolsonero refuse to accept the final results. In Kenya, the losing candidate is now challenging the election outcome in the Supreme Court, while the previous election results were thrown out in an unprecedented step following widespread claims of irregularities. That is all happening amid extensive disinformation campaigns in both countries.

The goal: suppressing turnout

“The campaign leaders control personal information on each one of us. We have been marked according to our political preferences. Information by which a personalized political message can be tailored can encourage us to go out and vote or to stay home. And worse yet, to make us doubt the election results,” says Prof. Anat Ben David, of the Department of Sociology and Political Science at the Open University, whose work focuses on the interface of politics and technology.

In conversation with Haaretz, Schatz says that in many cases the goal of disinformation campaigns is to suppress voter turnout. “A statement like: ‘The Arabs are flocking to the polls in droves’ or attempts uncovered in the past of fake accounts of ‘Arab supporters of Netanyahu,’ are all intended to suppress voting in the Arab community.” A PR firm headed by settler leaders admitted after the 2019 election that it had been responsible, along with Likud members, for an operation to bring cameras into polling places in Arab communities, with the goal of lowering turnout.

“Thanks to the fact that we placed our own observers in the polling stations, voter turnout declined more than 50 percent, the lowest in recent years,” the firm boasted on Facebook. “Did you see the media reports that mobilized the field on Election Day? The ones that talked about cameras planted in polling stations that prevented fraud? So yes, we’re ‘to blame’ for this move,” they wrote.

Stop the steal

As in the previous election, in this one too, Likud is already mounting a “stop the steal” campaign, along the lines of Donald Trump's post-election crusade. The renewed campaign began as soon as the election was announced, with a continuous dissemination of lies on social media about “election fraud.” “The ones that stole the last vote are trying to steal the next one,” Netanyahu’s former spokesman, Eli Vered Hazan, said.

The goal of the campaign is to foment unrest within the grass roots and increase their votes, as well as lay the groundwork for the day after, to question the loss and not accept the results, Schatz explains. There is also a long-term goal – to erode the rule of law and the judiciary, an old target of Netanyahu, currently facing criminal trials of his own.

The former chairman of the election committee, Supreme Court Justice Uzi Vogelman, was at the center of the campaign by the right-wing group Im Tirztu. Netanyahu’s son, Yair, escalated the campaign, claiming that Vogelman would compromise the integrity of the election because he was a graduate of the Wexner Foundation’s leadership program, which has been a focus of right-wing conspiracy theories.

The current chairman, Justice Amit, who is considered a conservative, has received similar treatment: His invovlment in the High Court ruling that permitted leavened products in hospitals during Passover, and his decision to disqualify Amichai Chikli (a decision that was later overturned), is presented as proof of his lack of integrity. A Facebook account identified with Likud posted: “Amit from the Supreme Court is a crazy leftist elected to the Central Election Committee...What do you want to achieve, whitey, leftist stinking corrupt freeloader?."

Sources who spoke to Haaretz also warned against Election Day violence. Voters who believe the disinformation about expected result tampering, might try to monitor the election themselves. Many Trump supporters answered his call and came, armed, to monitor the elections, while others showed up at vote-counting centers, filmed poll workers and threatened them. Riots at polling stations, if they are filmed and posted online, could pour more fuel to the fire.”

