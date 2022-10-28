Satellite Images Reveal UAE Deploys Israeli Barak System Against Iranian Missiles, Drones

Satellite images and reports in foreign media reveal that the United Arab Emirates has deployed the Israeli made Barak aerial defense system against Iranian ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones. The missile battery is deployed near Al-Dhafra airbase, south of Abu-Dhabi.

In April, ten large Emirati Air force cargo planes were spotted at the Nevatim Israeli Air Force Base. In its report about the UAE purchasing the Israeli made SPYDER anti-aircraft system, Reuters also revealed that the gulf state had bought another unnamed Israeli air defense system.

Last week the Breaking Defense website published reports from Israeli defense sources that the UAE had deployed the Barak air defense system. Satellite images show two fully operational missile launchers and an ELTA radar south of Abu Dhabi.

Israel and Arab allies to its east have been setting up a joint aerial defense system. The initiative began after the signing of the Abraham Accords, and has taken shape over the last six months. The aim of the strategic cooperation is to counter increasing Iranian missile and drone attacks in the region.

Over the last two years, Iran has attacked military bases and critical infrastructure—air and seaports, and oil depots in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Iraq, and ships in the Gulf.

The attacks were carried out by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Quds Force or via proxies in Iraq, Syria and Yemen's Houthis. The Iranians mainly deployed "kamikaze drones", like the ones Russia purchased to use against Ukraine. Iran has also launched several drones towards Israel on several occasions in the past few years.

At this stage, the regional aerial defense alliance relies on already existing weapons systems belonging to the member countries or that the U.S. deployed in the region – like the massive radar system in Israel's Negev desert, the AEGIS weapons systems deployed on U.S. Navy ships patrolling the Red Sea and Persian Gulf, satellite systems belonging to the Gulf states and other aircraft and missile defense systems deployed across the region.

The Barak weapons system is the latest addition to this regional array.

The Barak system was initially designed to defend Israeli navy patrol boats from enemy sea-to-sea missiles. The Barak 8 model was developed as part of an Israeli and Indian collaboration and comes in naval and surface versions.

Open gallery view Barak 8 launcher. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

It affords naval vessels and gas fields and land based strategic infrastructure protection from advanced cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, planes and drones at a range of up to 150 kms. Barak's missiles were first used operationally in June, when they destroyed two of three drones that Hezbollah launched at Israel's Karish gas field. The third drone was destroyed by Israeli Air Force jets.

Other than the Israeli navy, the other countries deploying the system are India and Azerbaijan, which used the missiles to intercept Russian made ballistic missiles that Armenia launched during the last round of fighting between the two countries, in 2020.

Now the UAE joins the list. Morocco also signed a deal with Israel, this year, to purchase the weapons system. Ukraine has shown interest, in recent weeks, in acquiring the system from Israel to counter Russian attacks using Iranian missiles and drones.

If the regional aerial defense alliance persists in its current configuration and comes to fruition, Israel is hoping for even more ambitious cooperation with Arab states and its Persian Gulf allies. The multi-mission radar used by Iron Dome, David’s Sling and balloon-borne Sky Dew radar offer more flexible detection capabilities. More radars in the Gulf also mean that Israel will have earlier indication of potential attacks.

Open gallery view

Regarding a push for regional integration, U.S President Biden said during his trip to the region in July, that "We will continue to expand emerging forums and engagement, like the new I2U2 summit which will bring Israel the United States, the UAE together and India as well, to deepen our economic cooperation between the Middle East and Indo-Pacific."