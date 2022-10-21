Russia Still Using Israeli Tech to Hack Detainees’ Cellphones

Russia’s main investigative arm continues to use the tools of Israeli digital intelligence company Cellebrite to break into the cellphones of people arrested, according to documents from the agency accessible online.

Cellebrite - whose shares are traded on the Nasdaq exchange in the United States - announced in March 2021 that it was immediately halting sales of its products and services in Russia and Belarus. This followed revelations that its technology was being used by the Investigative Committee of Russia, which answers directly to President Vladimir Putin, to persecute opposition leaders.

Cellebrite’s flagship product is the Universal Forensics Extraction Device, or UFED. It enables law enforcement agencies to break into password-protected cellphones and copy all the phone's data, including photos, documents, text messages, contacts and the call history. The company's customers have included at the time repressive regimes under sanctions such as Belarus, China, Uganda, Venezuela, Indonesia and the Philippines. The client list also includes the Bangladesh Police's infamous Rapid Action Battalion.

Cellebrite's 2021 announcement followed revelations on the technology's use by Israeli human rights lawyer Eitay Mack. Putin formed the Investigative Committee of Russia in 2007 ostensibly to investigate serious crime and corruption, but it has persecuted journalists, opposition leaders, rights groups and activists including LGBTQ activists.

European countries and the United States have levied sanctions on the unit and its chief, Putin’s close adviser Alexander Bastrykin. The agency has led investigations into a raft of activists including the band Pussy Riot, imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his organization’s lawyer, Lyubov Sobol, whose candidacy for Russia's parliament was torpedoed by the authorities.

Putin with the head of the Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin, in 2013 Credit: The Kremlin

“In our industry you need to know very well who you sell to and who you don’t sell to. We have an internal regulator, an internal legal department,” Cellebrite CEO Yossi Carmil said in a 2019 interview.

“We're under supervision in the United States and Europe. We work with the Defense Export Controls Agency at the Israeli Defense Ministry. Sometimes we forgo a great deal of money, including in places where we don’t have to. We have corruption and human rights indexes that we developed, which led us to take 160 of 200 countries out of our basket of customers.” The company’s website says its products are used in around 150 countries.

In the interview, Carmil responded to claims that Cellebrite’s products are sold freely on Amazon and eBay, saying “it’s like selling a tablet without an operating system… We control every product remotely... We operate licenses remotely… and make sure that it’s in the right hands. And when there’s a doubt, we put the device on a blacklist.”

The user agreement for the company’s UFED products mentions a “Disabling code”, and claims Cellebrite retains the right to remotely shut down its devices if it believes the customer is using them illegally, or following a court order or legislation.

Haaretz asked the company if it had remotely disabled its hacking tools sold to Russia after it announced that it was halting operations in that country. In response, Cellebrite’s lawyers sent Haaretz a letter which did not address the issue of remote disabling.

“On March 18th, 2021, Cellebrite announced that it has completely ceased operations in Russia, according to its ethical stance and without being required to do so by any legal authority. Cellebrite does not operate in Russia and does not sell its products or services to the Investigative Committee or to any other entity in Russia. If user licenses for its products were sold in the past in Russia, these licenses were immediately halted and entered the ‘blacklist’ – service is not provided for them and they certainly are not supported by Cellebrite in any way,” the lawyers wrote.

“Cellebrite has no information whatsoever on the use of its products in Russia, and if any such use is made, this is done without a license, without permission from the company and amid a gross violation of the agreements and the law by the criminal user.”

Ongoing operation

If Cellebrite can indeed remotely disable its products, then according to official Russian documents available online - it hasn’t done so. The documents confirm research by human rights lawyer Mack and vot-tak.tv – an independent collective of journalists from Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.

According to the 2021 summary of annual operations published by the Investigative Committee’s academy in Moscow, the committee's laboratory for digital forensic studies uses a “mobile system to collect and analyze digital data based on a UFED Touch Ultimate device, which includes a personal computer and adapter.”

A March 2022 report by the Investigative Committee in Chelyabinsk, Russia’s seventh largest city, states that the “forensic researchers put great emphasis on modern technology and actively use UFED.” Use of the product is also mentioned in a specific criminal investigation.

According to a July 2022 report by the Investigative Committee in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, UFED was used to break into the tablet of a person suspected of possessing child pornography.

In a demonstration for journalists a month ago, the Investigative Committee for the Krasnodar region in the south presented a UFED kit that was used in a murder case. Also, the agency's website discussed a five-day training seminar during which investigators were trained to use Cellebrite's UFED2 system.

Investigators showcasing the use of Cellebrite's UFED hacking-tool to journalists, in Sep 2022 Credit: bloknot-krasnodar.ru

And in an official report from this week, the Investigative Committee for the Samara Region held an open lesson for middle school students, where they were shown digital forensics and data extraction using Cellebrite’s UFED system.

In a letter to Cellebrite's CEO and to Amir Eshel, the director general of the Defense Ministry, which is responsible for oversight of the company, Mack said Cellebrite should be urgently ordered to stop exporting its systems to Russia and disable the devices already in the hands of the Investigative Committee.

“UFED could very well help President Putin put out the fire of protest throughout Russia effectively and quickly,” Mack wrote. “Through the use of the UFED system, representatives of the Investigative Committee can break into the cellphones of those under arrest and obtain information on planning and organizing demonstrations, as well as the activities of opposition activists and activists against the war in Ukraine.”

Mack said the agency could also “identify the contacts of those in detention, arrest and persecute other citizens linked to them, and extract photos and text messages that could help incriminate them on baseless criminal charges.”

In his letter, Mack reminded the two of the Biden administration’s blacklisting of Israeli spyware maker NSO and warned Cellebrite could face a similar situation