Twitter Purges Foreign Network of Fake Accounts Trying to Sway Israeli Elections

Twitter has removed a foreign network of fake accounts caught trying to sway Israeli public discourse ahead of the approaching November 1 elections – removing the nascent campaign before it developed into what could have been a high-level, complex operation.

The network, which was discovered by Israeli civil monitor Fake Reporter, included over 40 fake accounts that were run from outside Israel. The account pushed content seemingly promoting politician Itamar Ben-Gvir, likely with the aim of amplifying political tensions within Israel's far-right camp.

Fake Reporter, a civil society organization that monitors disinformation online and has exposed several such operations in the past, believes the accounts were run by foreign actors outside of Israel. Security officials in Israel have also studied the fraudulent Twitter network after its exposure.

Fake Reporter researchers who exposed this activity noted that it was being conducted by a malicious influence network with characteristics of an Iranian operation, which had already been marked by Facebook as an attempt at foreign intervention.

“The network focused on MK Itamar Ben-Gvir: Responded to his tweets, showed support for him and encouraged his running alone in an attempt to separate him and Religious Zonism head Bezalel Smotrich, who leads their joint slate. The profiles promoted messages calling for Ben-Gvir to run on a separate slate from Smotrich ‘at the last moment,’ a day before the [last day to submit party slates] for the Knesset,” Fake Reporter said in its report.

“Most of the fakes had mistakes in Hebrew and mistakes about the dates of Jewish holidays, one of the hints that the operators of the malicious network are not Israelis. Since the slates for Knesset were closed, the profiles stopped responding to Itamar Ben-Gvir and began making likes for a female Meretz MK.” Fake Reporter said it seems these accounts were caught at a relatively early stage of the operation.

This wasn't necessarily an attempt to help Ben-Gvir in the election. Like many political influence operations whose origin is in countries such as Russia or Iran, it seems the goal was to exacerbate existing tensions – in this case the split among far-right voters.

The switch to Meretz MKs demonstrates that the network did not necessarily operate to promote the Israeli right. For example, a Russian influence operation was recently exposed that promoted issues connected to abortion in the United States with the goal of continuing to foment the American public on the issue.

The accounts were removed a few hours after Fake Reporter reported on them publicly. All the fake accounts seemingly belonged to Israeli men with Jewish sounding names, and their profile pictures were taken from Israeli users.

One of the fake accounts, “Yehuda Ben Naim", used the picture of comedian and podcaster Dor Kahn, and many of the posts included inspirational quotes taken from the Be’er Sheva branch of the RE/MAX real estate agency.

The picture of the manager of the RE/MAX branch in Be’er Sheva was used as part of the operation, along with content from its website. The accounts spread hashtags, cartoons and pictures – some of which were taken from satirical pages on Telegram – to conceal any political motives.

This is not the first time operations that seem to be based overseas and try to influence Israeli elections have been exposed. In April 2021, the organization revealed a Telegram campaign attempting to damage Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s reputation by once again spreading the “hacked cellphone” affair.

Fake Reporter is a technological initiative that operates a reporting platform, along with volunteers and researchers to lead a civil battle against disinformation, violence and incitement, and online influence operations.