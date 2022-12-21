Fossil of Dinosaur Eating a Mammal Found in China

And then there was one less.

Mammals arose many, many millions of years before the great crisis of the dinosaurs, beginning as small shrew-like creatures and likely staying that way as long as the dinosaurs dominated the planet.

We could assume the dinosaurs related to the primordial micro-mammals as fur-clad snacks. But now that has been proven for the first time, with the discovery of a fossil dinosaur with a mammal in its stomach.

That is definitely a mammalian paw between the ribs of that Microraptor, write Dr. David Hone of Queen Mary University of London and colleagues in a study published Wednesday in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.

The dinosaur fossil consists of an incomplete but articulated Microraptor zhaoianus that showed no evidence of abdominal or thoracic rupture. Ribs can be observed on both sides of the paw, which attest to how it got in there: it was eaten.

It bears adding that the fossil dinosaur had been found in 2000, but only recently did co-author Hans Larsson of McGill University in Montreal notice the foot bones nestling inside its rib cage.

Open gallery view A closeup of the mammal foot among the ribs of Microraptor. Credit: Alex Dececchi

Microraptors were small feathered dinosaurs about the size of a crow. Feathering is now suspected to be the basal dinosaurian condition, so no surprise there. Microraptors thronged the forests of what is now China in the Early Cretaceous, and got about with richly feathered arms and legs.

How they got about is another story. Some paleontologists suspect that with its long leg feathers, Microraptor was less an avian acrobat than a glider – drifting between the trees seeking small animals to eat. Others think at least some types could fly properly.

One assumes they sought micro-animals because predators (non-scavengers) typically look for meals smaller than themselves – though they may share or co-consume a nice large meal. Think a pack of lions dining on a gnu.

Also, the team points out that the four examples of Microraptor gut contents found so far show that the theropod was a lot bigger than the sources of its meals – to date, fish, birds and lizards – which could suggest active hunting rather than scavenging. Now we can add small mammals to that list.

Previously, Microraptor had been thought to be an arboreal hunter of birds and an adept fisher too. A lizard here and there, why not? But now preserved for eternity with a mammalian foot in its tummy, we know it to be a generalist, the paleontologists observe. It was the meal’s right foot, by the way.

Open gallery view Illustration of visible bones: Dark gray elements are Microraptor ribs, yellow bones are mammalian foot and light gray are unidentified Credit: Hone et al.—Generalist Microraptor diet, Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology e2144337, 2022

But how did our Microraptor generalize? Did it actively hunt down some terrified micro-mammal or did it scavenge a dead one? Hard to say about 120 million years after the event, but actually the paleontologists suspect the dinosaur found one that was deceased.

It ought to have eaten the whole micro-mammal if there had been one to eat, they speculate. Actually, almost any part of the animal would have had more meat on it than the foot, but the rest isn’t there. So if you are a Microraptor and you eat a foot, that’s because it’s all that was left.

Scavenging could also help explain fossil indications that Microraptor ate birds, which would be difficult to catch if it wasn’t much of a flier.

How do they know it was a paw from a mammal and no other? The paleontologists explain the morphology at length, and we shall take them at their word. They add that its claws were only mildly curved – indicative of terrestrial rather than arboreal life, and size-wise it was like a mouse.

And thus we have an exchange between a dinosaur and terrestrial mammal preserved for posterity. And of all things, the whole situation reminded co-author Alex Dececchi of Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota, of man’s other best friend.

“The great thing is that like your house cat, which was about the same size, Microraptor would have been an easy animal to live with but a terror if it got out – as it would hunt everything from the birds at your feeder to the mice in your hedge or the fish in your pond,” he said.

But would its picture have been shared on the internet billions of times? Grumpy Microraptor? It doesn’t have quite the same cachet.