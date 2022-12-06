Groundbreaking Study Finds Universal Sound of Swearing

No s***. Really? Swear words are significantly less likely to include sounds called approximants, such as l, r, w and y, and this may be a humanity-wide phenomenon, according to a groundbreaking study published Tuesday in Psychonomic Bulletin & Review.

Never before have researchers sought a common phonetic pattern in profanity, say Dr. Shiri Lev-Ari and Prof. Ryan McKay of the Department of Psychology at the Royal Holloway, University of London. Their paper records the results of a three-pronged investigation involving a pilot study, Study 1 and Study 2.

In the pilot, the duo scrutinized the sound of swearing by seeking statistical regularities in the sounds of oaths across five unrelated languages: Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Korean and Russian. Only Hindi and Russian stem from Indo-European roots and the others are unrelated to them or each other, Lev-Ari explains.

The aim was to explore whether certain sounds appear less frequently or more frequently in actual swear words across languages than would happen by chance.

For each language, they recruited 20 people and asked each respondent to list the most vulgar words in their language emitted when experiencing negative feelings or to offend somebody else. The respondents complied. For examples and elaboration on the methodology, do read the paper. It’s hilarious.

And yes, they did detect a common phonemic pattern in profanity across languages. It was an absence: a relative paucity of approximants, such as the sounds l, y, r, etc., Lev-Ari and McKay write. Why is another matter, but the fact seems to be that approximants are “less suitable than other sounds” in order to give offence. This outcome led to Study 1 and Study 2.

Some of the finest swear words known to television, courtesy of "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Study 1: When ‘yog it’ just won’t do

“Aficionados of ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Star Trek’ and ‘Battlestar Galactica’ know that the words ‘ferfek,’ ‘grozit’ and ‘frak’ are not to be used in polite company” – Lev-Ari & McKay, Psychonomic Bulletin & Review 2022

The first pursuant study involved 215 native speakers of six languages: Arabic, Chinese, Finnish, French, German and Spanish. “French and Spanish are both Romance languages, and German is a Germanic language. Romance and Germanic languages both belong to the Indo-European family. Arabic, Chinese and Finnish are from three other families,” Lev-Ari explains.

The study participants were given pairs of imaginary words concocted by the authors. They were not told the words were imaginary, but only that one of the two was a swear word. Their task: to choose which they thought surmised the swear word. Note that the imaginary words weren’t written down: the participants were listening to sound files.

It bears adding that the imaginary words were based on real ones in languages not spoken by the participants. For instance, the authors changed the Albanian word “zog” (bird), to “yog” (y approximant) and “tsog” (no approximant, but an affricate in the same position – “ts”).

To make sure the participants were paying attention to their task, the authors included pairs of real words in English: “Each pair comprised a real English swear word paired with a minimal phonetic variant (e.g., fuck/tuck, shit/sit),” the authors explain.

If the participant got it wrong 25 percent of the time (or jumped the gun, not waiting for the second sound files to finish playing), they were yeeted out of the study. The authors also planned to exclude dawdlers who responded too slowly, but that turned out not to be an issue.

Result: 63 percent of the time, participants selected words without approximants as the swear words.

Lots of effing around at the start of "Four Weddings and a Funeral."

Study 2: Drat the rat

The second study was done in English and looked at distorted cusses used by people who eschew oral filth: “minced oaths.” That is when one deliberately alters the word ostensibly to sanitize it, theoretically rendering it less socially provocative – though arguably the intention remains crystal clear. When Grandfather shouted “blunk,” he didn’t mean “put the kettle on, dear.”

Why only English? Because mincing mouthiness is a peculiarity of the English language – other languages do have some examples but it seems less common, Lev-Ari explains. Study 2 did not involve participants, mind you; just data analysis, she elaborates. They took all the minced oaths from the Oxford dictionary and augmented with information from Wikipedia.

Anyway, Lev-Ari and McKay theorized that in order to avoid social faux pas, perhaps sounds in actual swear words were being replaced with those phonemically wishy-washy approximants. Hence minced oaths should feature more approximants than the actual swear words they were derived from, the authors explain.

So, did minced words contain more approximants than the originals? They did.

The French exception

What is one to conclude? That soft sounds do not produce the effect one wishes to achieve. Now let us consider the French.

It turned out, the authors say, that French was an exception to the rule of approximants being rare in swear words. But – do speakers of French also have a cognitive bias to associate swear words with a relative dearth of approximants? Yes they do.

“They also selected the affricates over the approximants in around 63 percent of the trials,” the authors write – which leads to thoughts about humanity, hissy fits and sound symbolism.

Sound symbolism means that we unthinkingly may associate certain sounds with certain concepts – such as “kiki” for spiky drawings and “bouba” for curved ones, the authors explain. How could this apply to swearing? Theoretically – both humans and animals produce harsh, abrasive sounds when distressed, and smooth sounds when calm and contented (think cat yowl versus purr). Maybe this tendency underpins associations between certain phonemes and profanity, the authors surmise.

We profane plebes might leap to the assumption that sounds such as “uck” therefore have shock value, but now Lev-Ari springs a surprise. “We found zero evidence that hard sounds are over-represented in swear words,” she says. English speakers tend to think they are, and the researchers found an abundance of plosives in English but not in other languages. Even in English, when looking at minced oaths, they don’t reduce the plosives.

Plosives do not play a role in swearing, she sums up. But if approximants are missing, what are they being replaced with?

“Any other sounds,” she answers. “We didn’t find any evidence whatsoever for the plosive hypothesis. We mostly found sounds unsuitable for swearing. ... The data just tell us that people tend not to use approximants in swear words. But we don’t know about specific sounds that are more offensive.”

The bottom line is that maybe we humans have a common sound involved in the release of frustration. We don’t know why.

“The whole idea of sound symbolism is that it should be something very basic, and universal, and not based on linguistic knowledge,” Lev-Ari says.

In other words, sound symbolism theory predicts that different unrelated peoples would ascribe certain features to certain sounds, and it seems this does happen. Here is a real-world example of phonetic symbolism: the sound “ee.”

“People associate the sound ‘ee’ with ‘small size’ in multiple languages,” Lev-Ari says. A study done in 1933 found that when shown a small table and a big one, and told that one is “mal” and one is “mil,” they chose mil for the small one and mal for the big one.

Why would humans think “ee” sounds small? “There are different theories. But in the real world, when small objects move or fall, they make relatively high-pitched sounds. The same applies to small animals. They emit higher frequencies than big animals,” she notes.

“Basically, we learn from experience in the world, which is why all humans share it. I don’t know why approximants are inappropriate for swear words. It’s not something learned from a specific language or culture, but something learned in general. Maybe the manner in which we produce the sound releases stress or frustration,” Lev-Ari concludes.