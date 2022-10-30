What Does the Aye-aye Do With Its Grooming Claw? Go On, Guess

Consider the aye-aye, a primitive monkey. The aye-aye is a tiny arboreal lemuriform living in Madagascar famed for its huge round eyes, enormous bat-like ears and a single grooming claw on each hand that it uses to scratch, to fish grubs out of palm-tree trunks and, we now learn, to pick its nose.

Hats off to the intrepid videographer who captured footage of a wild aye-aye picking its nose and eating the result too, published by British daily The Independent.

With this observation, the aye-aye (Daubentonia madagascariensis) joins the select club of primates who pick their noses – thus bringing the count to 11 species, according to ZME Science. Yes, we are one of them. So is the gorilla, but this is the first footage of an aye-aye indulging in the filthy habit.

Science is short of ascribing rhinotillexomania – the condition of compulsively picking one’s nose – to the aye-aye. But pick at it the animal definitely does. The footage shows it using its so-called grooming claw, of which it has one on each hand, for that purpose.

Other primates, such as we, have only fingernails. Fingernails developed early during primate evolution, the better to grasp branches rather than stick claws into them. The claw itself is at the end of a strangely slimmed-down middle finger, the better to investigate infested tree trunks and rotting logs for food – or, evidently, one’s nostrils. What for, we do not

know.

There has been much argument over whether the aye-aye’s creepy grooming claw is a retained claw from pre-primatehood or a secondary development. In other words, we aren’t sure whether the ancestor of the lemuriforms had five fingernails on each paw, as we do, and if one “reverted” to claw form. The grooming claw is also known as the “toilet claw” – not in the sense of a lavatory, but in the sense of scratching, cleaning, sprucing up, et cetera.

Tarsiers are another primitive monkey sort who have two grooming claws on each paw, not one. There is no footage of them using their grooming claws to pick their noses.

Why might the aye-aye have wanted to eat its own snot, as, according to one source, almost half the people on the planet do or have done at some stage? A rare study on the topic from 1995 estimates that over 90 percent of people pick their nose. Separate work found they may do so from a few times a day to a lot – like, every hour or more – because they either feel something cruddy in their nose and wish to be rid of it, or because they just enjoy the feeling. Some reportedly like the salty taste of the mucus as well.

However common, according to modern mores it’s a nasty habit. But it isn’t usually dangerous per se. One’s nasal mucus may be riddled with germs such as bacteria and viruses coming in with your nasal inhalations, but eating it probably won’t kill you – whether or not you realize it, you “eat” it every day as it naturally passes from nose to gastric system, moved by the cilia.

Open gallery view 'Kintana', the first captive-bred aye-aye, at Bristol Zoo Gardens in southern England. Credit: AP

That said, a 2006 study found a correlation between the frequency of nose-picking and the incidence of bad staph bacteria in the mucus – the more rummaging about in there, the more bacteria.

So why do we do it? Probably because our nose is there for the picking.