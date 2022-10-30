Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

What Does the Aye-aye Do With Its Grooming Claw? Go On, Guess

An inteprepid videographer captured an aye-aye monkey in Madagascar picking its nose, thus making the primate the latest member of a rather exclusive club

Ruth Schuster
Ruth Schuster
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
FRANCE-ANIMAL-SCIENCE-RESEARCH-AYE-AYE
An aye-aye showing off its strangely thin middle finger, which it uses to pick its nose.Credit: DAVID HARING - AFP
Ruth Schuster
Ruth Schuster

Consider the aye-aye, a primitive monkey. The aye-aye is a tiny arboreal lemuriform living in Madagascar famed for its huge round eyes, enormous bat-like ears and a single grooming claw on each hand that it uses to scratch, to fish grubs out of palm-tree trunks and, we now learn, to pick its nose.

Hats off to the intrepid videographer who captured footage of a wild aye-aye picking its nose and eating the result too, published by British daily The Independent.

With this observation, the aye-aye (Daubentonia madagascariensis) joins the select club of primates who pick their noses – thus bringing the count to 11 species, according to ZME Science. Yes, we are one of them. So is the gorilla, but this is the first footage of an aye-aye indulging in the filthy habit.

Science is short of ascribing rhinotillexomania – the condition of compulsively picking one’s nose – to the aye-aye. But pick at it the animal definitely does. The footage shows it using its so-called grooming claw, of which it has one on each hand, for that purpose.

Other primates, such as we, have only fingernails. Fingernails developed early during primate evolution, the better to grasp branches rather than stick claws into them. The claw itself is at the end of a strangely slimmed-down middle finger, the better to investigate infested tree trunks and rotting logs for food – or, evidently, one’s nostrils. What for, we do not
know.

There has been much argument over whether the aye-aye’s creepy grooming claw is a retained claw from pre-primatehood or a secondary development. In other words, we aren’t sure whether the ancestor of the lemuriforms had five fingernails on each paw, as we do, and if one “reverted” to claw form. The grooming claw is also known as the “toilet claw” – not in the sense of a lavatory, but in the sense of scratching, cleaning, sprucing up, et cetera.

Tarsiers are another primitive monkey sort who have two grooming claws on each paw, not one. There is no footage of them using their grooming claws to pick their noses.

Why might the aye-aye have wanted to eat its own snot, as, according to one source, almost half the people on the planet do or have done at some stage? A rare study on the topic from 1995 estimates that over 90 percent of people pick their nose. Separate work found they may do so from a few times a day to a lot – like, every hour or more – because they either feel something cruddy in their nose and wish to be rid of it, or because they just enjoy the feeling. Some reportedly like the salty taste of the mucus as well.

However common, according to modern mores it’s a nasty habit. But it isn’t usually dangerous per se. One’s nasal mucus may be riddled with germs such as bacteria and viruses coming in with your nasal inhalations, but eating it probably won’t kill you – whether or not you realize it, you “eat” it every day as it naturally passes from nose to gastric system, moved by the cilia.

'Kintana', the first captive-bred aye-aye, at Bristol Zoo Gardens in southern England.Credit: AP

That said, a 2006 study found a correlation between the frequency of nose-picking and the incidence of bad staph bacteria in the mucus – the more rummaging about in there, the more bacteria.

So why do we do it? Probably because our nose is there for the picking.

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

The transfer of Arab women from Tantura to Jordan, in 1948. According to the documents, the operation began with the growing fear of Arab armies invading Israel

‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare

A girl carries U.S. and Israeli flags at a rally in support of Israel in Chicago, Illinois, this year.

Do American Jews Really Know What 'Zionist' Means?