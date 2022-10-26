African and Asian Elephants Differ in Ears, Trunk – and Brain

Consider the elephant, which turns out to have an exceptionally high number of facial nerve cells. Not that it’s a competition, but the elephant may have more facial nucleus neurons than any other terrestrial mammal, researchers marvel. And now it turns out that the African elephant has about 15 percent more nerve cells in its facial nucleus, an area of the brain that controls facial muscles, than its Asian cousin.

In other words, the brains of Asian and African elephants have differences, according to the study published Wednesday in Science Advances by Lena Kaufmann and Michael Brecht of the Humboldt University of Berlin, and colleagues.

As the team points out, little is known about elephant brains because of access issues and “the nonfeasability of invasive mapping” live elephants. So how was the new information obtained? By analyzing dead ones. It took some three decades to accrue the knowledge while waiting for elephants in zoos to die or be put out of their misery.

One burning question is why elephants in general have so many facial nucleus nerve cells. Another is why the African elephant has more than the Asian one.

The shrinking elephant

The world today has three elephant species: the African savanna elephant (aka bush elephant); and the smaller African forest elephant and Asian elephant, which are about the same size. There used to be a lot more, including dwarf elephants on islands all around the Mediterranean.

The shame is, we almost met some other elephant species. The last-known mammoth died in Siberia just 3,700 years ago, that’s all; and they survived in Canada until 5,000 years ago. When the dwarf elephants went extinct is not clear. But some were clearly alive in the Holocene and a wall painting in an ancient Egyptian grave may even show one. The animal is depicted fully tusked, while elephants are born without any and grow them – when they do grow them – as they mature. Technically, tusks are teeth and they grow in with the adult teeth.

Detail of a painting in the Ancient Egyptian tomb of Rekhmire (c. 1470-1445 B.C.E.), possibly representing a dwarf elephant at lower left.

Back to the study. The team analyzed the brains of four African savanna elephants (Loxodonta africana) and four Asian elephants (Elephas maximus). All had been in zoos and died of natural causes or were euthanized. The sample size, eight, is small, but the findings are huge.

So: African elephants had about 63,000 facial nucleus neurons while Asian elephants had about 54,000, the team assesses.

There are significant differences between African and Asian elephants, which have grown so far apart that they cannot interbreed. As for the two species within African elephanthood, a separate genetic study broke the news that they are definitely distinct species that split between 2.6 to 5.6 million years ago, though there was some interbreeding after that time.

A baby elephant exploring the elephant facility at Leipzig Zoo, Germany, earlier this month. Credit: Jan Woitas/AP

Today, the great savanna elephant is about twice as heavy as the dainty forest one. How different are these two African elephants? As much or more divergent than Asian elephants are from mammoths, says that team.

Note that the new study does not dissect the neuroanatomy of the forest elephant, only the savanna and Asian ones. Also note that calling Asian elephants – any of them – “domesticated” is a misnomer. Elephants were never domesticated, any more than cats were: both are genetically the same as their non-captive origins. The Asian elephant can be “broken in spirit” and trained to serve, as has been done going back 4,000 years. But they are genetically wild-type, just emotionally cowed. African elephants are perfectly intelligent, but anecdotally less amenable to training.

Anyway, the African species have more facial neurons than the Asian one. One possible reason is that the African elephant has larger ears, flaps them to cool down and, when peeved, erects them when it charges the team says. The Asian elephant will flap its daintier ears – they weigh just over half that of the African elephant’s ears – but doesn’t erect them when attacking. Though make no mistake, the Asian elephant can be as ill-tempered as its African counterpart when provoked.

An African elephant at Kruger National Park in South Africa. Credit: francesco de marco/Shutterstock.

In other words, the team postulates, a lot of the nervous system in the African elephant is devoted to the ears.

Interestingly, in this section the team draws attention to our friend the Egyptian fruit bat, a very common species in Israel, which navigates using echolocation (and skyscrapers) and seems to devote even more brain space than the African elephant, relatively speaking, to motor control of its ears.

Back to elephants. The second reason the team suggests is that African elephants have labile tips at the end of their trunks that Asian elephants lack. African elephants use these tips almost like eyes and fingers, employing them to dexterously pick up objects. Asian elephants can only pick up stuff by wrapping their whole trunk around it, the team says.

An Asian elephant in a Thai forest. Credit: WEN BILLY/Shutterstock.com

The team has a lot of caveats: some of their data derived from baby elephants who died at birth; some from doddering ancient ones, like 52-year-old Burma, who lived at the Augsburg zoo. The condition of the specimens varied widely and most of the heads arrived at their lab in a frozen state, which can lead to “freezing artifacts” – the scientific equivalent of freezer burn, and while everything might taste like chicken, a chicken with freezer burn does not taste like a chicken without it. We already mentioned the small sample size. But their results were clear: Asian and African elephants have marked differences in their brains – just offer each an apple and watch how they take it, and what they do with their ears when they charge.