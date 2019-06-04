Satellite Images Show Damage From Alleged Israeli Strike on Iranian Base in Syria

Satellite images released Tuesday of the T-4 base near Syria's Homs showed that the alleged Israeli strike on the airbase overnight Sunday destroyed one or more elements that may be part of an advanced weapons system.

The images, distributed by Image Sat International, were compared to images taken on May 22. The juxtaposition of the images revealed damage near a tarmac that has recently been used by airplanes arriving from Tehran.

Satellite images of the T-4 base near Homs, Syria Image Sat International

From the images, ISI concluded that the attack targeted specific elements, which are reasonably portable and most likely of high importance. ISI assessed that the attack likely targeted an advanced UAV weapons system.

ISI added that the elements were most likely related to drones, possibly a transportable ground control structure.

Israeli missiles were fired toward a Syrian military base in Homs, state media reported late Sunday overnight, a day after Israel struck Syrian targets on Saturday in retaliation for rocket fire toward the Golan Heights. Two people are said to have died in the strike, and two more were injured.

According to a military source cited by Syrian media, Syrian air defenses "intercepted" some of the missiles. The assault had hit several buildings, including ammunition warehouses and equipment that was stored at the T-4 airbase.

The T-4 base has been targeted by the Israel Air Force in the past. It is home to Syrian regime forces, as well as an Iranian Revolutionary Guards contingent and Russian air forces. An Iranian cargo 747 plane flew to the Syrian base three times over the past ten days, supposedly unloading shipments from Tehran.

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed it had targeted a number of military targets in Syria in overnight airstrikes, including two artillery batteries, observation posts near the border and an air defense battery.

Syrian state media reported that three Syrian soldiers were killed and seven were wounded in the strikes, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that 10 were killed, seven of which were Iranian and Hezbollah militants.

The Israeli strikes followed two rockets fired at Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights on Saturday night. Initial Israeli military assessments deduced that the rockets were not accidental spillover from internal Syrian fighting, but an intentional launch. No injuries were reported in the incident.