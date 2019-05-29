Sara Netanyahu Signs Plea Deal, Will Pay State $15,000 for Misuse of Funds at PM's Residence

The State Prosecutor's Office signed a plea deal with Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to the deal, Netanyahu will admit to and be convicted of a criminal offense defined as receiving an item by intentionally exploiting another individual’s mistake, but not through fraud, and will pay a fine of 55,000 shekels ($15,215) that will be passed on to the state.

This means that Netanyahu will not admit that she defrauded the state despite the original accusations that were made against her, and a trial will not be held.

The indictment against Netanyahu was filed in June 2018. It alleged that the prime minister's wife ordered catered meals to the prime minister's residence which cost around 360,000 shekels ($100,000), paid for with public funds, while concealing the fact that the residence also employed a cook.

The plea deal was struck in a mediation process that lasted over six months and was led by a Jerusalem district court judge. It was sealed only after Judge Mordechai Uri repeatedly implored Netanyahu to reach a compromise in order to close the case.

In addition, a plea deal has been reached with the former chief of the prime minister's bureau, Ezra Saidoff, who will have to pay a fine of 10,000 shekels ($2,760) in addition to completing community service hours. Saidoff will admit to a similar crime.

The indictment against Saidoff attributed the same felonies to him, as well as fabrications that helped the Netanyahu family charge personal expenses to the state. According to the indictment, Saidoff committed the forgery at the behest of Netanyahu.

During the negotiations, the State Prosecutor demanded that Netanyahu admit to and be charged with a criminal offense and be accused of committing fraud, but they eventually gave up on that demand. Netanyahu's attorney pressed for the case to be closed without a criminal conviction against the premier's wife.

Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit chose to avoid taking Netanyahu to court. Even before the indictment was filed, he tried to reach a deal with Netanyahu according to which she will admit to the felonies that have been attributed to her, commit not to repeat them in the future and return some of the money she is suspected of receiving in a bribe to the state. However, that deal never materialized.