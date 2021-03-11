Sara Netanyahu Hospitalized With Appendicitis

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was hospitalized overnight Thursday after being diagnosed with appendicitis.

She was taken to Hadassah University Hospital, Ein Karem in Jerusalem after she began feeling unwell, and is to remain there for a few days. A statement from the prime minister said that he remained by her side over the course of her medical testing.

Netanyahu is expected to visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, making it his first official visit since Israel signed normalization agreements with Bahrain and the UAE in September. A political source said Thursday that Netanyahu may cancel the visit due to Sara's hospitalization.