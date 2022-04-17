False Rocket Alarm Sounded Near Gaza Border, Israeli Army Says

The Israel Defense Forces declared as a false a rocket siren that sounded Sunday afternoon in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, near the Gaza border.

Earlier on Sunday, Palestinians threw stones at buses driving Jewish visitors to Jerusalem's Temple Mount, lightly wounding five passengers as clashes renewed at the contested site.

Police forces entered the Temple Mount compound Sunday morning in order to keep out Palestinians who gathered stones and put up improvised barriers in an effort to block Jewish visitors.

The Temple Mount, located in Jerusalem's Old City, is the third holiest in Islam and the holiest for Jews. It has long been a flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence.

Hamas, the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza, and Islamic Jihad issued statements declaring that Israel is fully responsible for the escalation.

Last week, Palestinian factions in Gaza said that they are prepared to respond to any Israeli action and protect Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, as tensions in the West Bank have been on the rise in the aftermath of a string of deadly attacks in Israel.