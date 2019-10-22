Rabbi Nissim Karelitz to Be Laid to Rest in Israel

Rabbi Nissim Karelitz will be laid to rest on Tuesday noon in Bnei Brak and several roads will be closed to traffic in the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city.

Karelitz headed a private rabbinical court in Bnei Brak, which operates outside of the state's judicial system. He was considered one of the most important rabbis in the ultra-Orthodox world.

Hashomer Street will be closed to traffic in the section between Jabotinsky Street and Ezra Street in both directions. Rabbi Akiva Street will be blocked in both directions in the section between Hashomer Street and Jerusalem Street, and Chason Ish Street will be closed for traffic in the section between Rabbi Akiva Street and Sderot Yerushalayim Street in Ramat Gan.

The public is requested to seek alternative roads. Police will gradually open the roads throughout the days.

Karelitz was a member of Degel Hatorah's Council of Torah Sages, and deemed by the Haredi media "as the greatest Halachic authority of his generation.'