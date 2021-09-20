Recently Recovered COVID Patients No Longer Need PCR Tests to Enter Israel

People who have recovered from COVID in the past three months do not need to present coronavirus test results before arriving in Israel, the Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Before landing in Israel, incoming travelers will need to present proof that they have recovered from the disease in the past three months to their airline. They will also need to fill out a declaration.

Until now, people who have recovered have needed to seek the approval of the exceptions board in order to exempt themselves from a PCR test before traveling to Israel.

As of Monday morning, there are currently 714 coronavirus patients in serious condition, most of whom – 478 – are not vaccinated at all. There are 250 patients in critical condition and 194 on ventilators. On Sunday, 6,456 people tested positive, over 4,000 of whom are also unvaccinated, with 5.17 percent of tests coming back positive.

The R number – the number of people each COVID patient infects – stands at 0.92; when the number is less than one, it is a sign that infection is on the decline. The number is calculated using the weekly infection rate of the previous 10 days; it represents September 10.

Nearly 44,000 people got a third COVID booster shot on Sunday; over 3 million Israelis have received it thus far. Over 6 million Israelis have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.