Rank and File: Walking Tours in Jerusalem for Sukkot

EXPLORING JERUSALEM FOR SUKKOT: As the Sukkot holiday approaches, so do the annual walking tours of AACI – the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel. This year’s selection begins on Tuesday morning with a special Old City tour of Jerusalem for children, led by Emmanuel Kushner. On Wednesday, Kushner will give another tour of the Old City, but this time with a photography angle to it. For more info or to register, email Emmanuel at oneisraeltours@gmail.com. Also Wednesday, Moshe Kahan will lead a tour of the 19th-century saga of neighborhood building that saw Jerusalem expand beyond its Old City walls and creating the new ghettos of the “Old Yishuv.” Register at (050) 565-6613. The tour week ends Thursday with guide Ruth Frank taking her group to Levi Eshkol House and the historic Rehavia neighborhood, checking out the homes of some of its colorful pioneers. To register, call Ruth at (054) 636-4108.

SPRINGS FOR THE FALL: Immigrant support organization Nefesh B’Nefesh will hold several events for English speakers next week, some oriented toward young immigrants, internationals and Israelis, and others toward families. On Tuesday, the young adults group will be taking a hike through agricultural landscapes and visit springs in Gush Etzion. The group will break for a catered barbecue meal. After lunch, participants will have a choice between wine tasting at the Gush Etzion Winery and a tour of the Gush Etzion heritage site. The family events will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at Deerland Park in Gush Etzion, located within a natural forest. The site offers a variety of activities for children of all ages. Nefesh B’Nefesh will provide bus transportation from Ramat Beit Shemesh on Tuesday and from Jerusalem, Ra’anana, Givat Shmuel and Modi’in on Wednesday. For more info on these events and similar ones up north, visit https://events.nbn.org.il/.

CELEBRATING SOUTH AFRICAN ALIYAH: Telfed, the Zionist federation for southern African Jewry, continues its birthday celebrations next week with a national family picnic at Kibbutz Nir Eliyahu, central Israel, on Thursday. “Telfed was founded to provide succor to volunteers during the Independence War in 1948 and has been helping immigrants ever since,” Telfed’s national events chairman, Peter Bailey, told Haaretz. However, picnic organizers see its scope as going beyond Telfed. “It’s not just about Telfed’s birthday, but about South African aliyah,” said David Bloom, a former chairman who is co-chairing the picnic, adding: “We have close to 25,000 olim on our books since 1948.” Bailey noted the event will feature children’s activities such as “craft workshops, an animal farm, a cricket clinic” and a soccer field. The event will also feature a show by stand-up comedian Grant Crankshaw. Bailey added there will be a kosher food stand and a big, shaded lawn area. RSVP to peteyb4@gmail.com.

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

Have an idea about an item for Rank and File? Email us at: column@haaretz.co.il

