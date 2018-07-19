Rank and File: The Perfect Israeli Summer Show for Kids (And Their Parents)

SHORT AND SWEET: With school out for the summer, J-Town Playhouse is presenting a show that parents can take their children to: the classic musical “Free to Be... You and Me.” The show runs from July 26 to August 24 in Jerusalem. Aliza Schoffman Land, who hails from Laurel, Maryland, will make her debut as director. “I’ve been doing theater with J-Town for five years, but mostly backstage,” Schoffman-Land told Haaretz. “I had a vision of doing a show for kids, because a lot of community theaters do family shows but they are long,” noted Schoffman-Land, who has a 1-year-old of her own. “This is only one hour long, including intermission, so it’s a show that has themes that are important for kids and it’s short enough that they can sit through it.” The cast of four is Jennifer Fleischer, Gadi Zaig, Mordechai Buxner and Bracha Daniel. For more info, call (02) 566-1181.

‘LABOR’ OF LOVE: The postpartum months present challenges for many parents, but they don’t often talk about this period, which writer and doula Chaya Kasse Valier calls the “second labor” – the labor after the labor of birth. This Tuesday, Valier brings such tales in “SECOND LABOR Live! Post-Birth Monologues” to Jerusalem’s Tmol Shilshom Cafe. The monologues are adapted from Valier’s book on the topic, released last August. “So much goes on after having a baby, yet there was no forum for post-birth stories,” she said, explaining the inspiration for “SECOND LABOR.” “After I had my fourth child, I decided to put out a book of personal stories about the realities of life after giving birth.” “SECOND LABOR Live!” includes 10 monologues by nine renowned local actors: Hadassah Chen, Dena Davies, David Kilimnick, Devorah Leah Levine, Avital Macales, Miriam Metzinger, Aharon Naiman, Chaia Zipporah Nicholls-Zucker and Shifra Penkower. For more info, visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/379960389177732/

REMEMBERING THE TEMPLES: Don’t get confused by the Jewish calendar this weekend: The fast known as Tisha B’Av technically falls on Saturday, and public observance of the sombre holiday is pushed back to Saturday night and Sunday, according to tradition. A more recent tradition for this 2,000-year-old day of mourning, which commemorates the destruction of both temples, is a Tisha B’Av performance at the Western Wall by NCSY Kollel, a summer program for American students. The students will arrive about two hours before the end of the fast and perform songs that are appropriate for the holiday in a big circle. They are usually joined by hundreds of others in the plaza. Many rabbis take part in the program, including YU Rosh Yeshiva Hershel Schachter. Earlier in the day, the OU Center in Jerusalem will host two programs related to Tisha B’Av, led by Rabbi Dr. Tzvi Hersh Weinreb and Dr. David Luchins. For more info, call (02) 560-9100.

