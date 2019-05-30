Rank and File: Ruth Schreiber's 'Nine Measures' Exhibition Opens in Jerusalem

BOOK EVENING IN MODI’IN: A trio of talented authors who write in English will be reading from their works and speaking about the creative life during a book evening at the Sklar Levi Gallery in Modi’in on Sunday evening. The featured writers are Rachel Barenbaum, whose debut novel “A Bend in the Stars” was just published; Israel Writers Studio founder Jennifer Friedman Lang, whose nonfiction essays have been nominated for a Pushcart Prize in the United States; and award-winning Israeli-Canadian author Ayelet Tsabari. “I attended a similar evening in Ra’anana a few months ago and thought, ‘Why can’t we do this in Modi’in?’” said Julie Zuckerman, who recently had her debut novel, “The Book of Jeremiah,” published and started a Literary Modi’in Facebook group. “We have so many English speakers and readers in Modi’in, and plenty of local authors who write in English, and I wanted to bring them together,” she said. For more info, visit their special Facebook page.

JERUSALEM IN THE FRAME: Artist Ruth Schreiber’s latest exhibition, “Nine Measures,” opened at Jerusalem’s Agripas 12 Cooperative Gallery on Wednesday. “The exhibition is timed to run over Yom Yerushalayim as its subject is indeed Jerusalem,” Schreiber, who immigrated to Israel from London, told Haaretz. “The Talmud states that 10 measures of beauty came down to the Earth and nine were allocated to Jerusalem, hence my title.” Hadassa Cohen is the curator of the exhibition, which will close on June 29. “In this exhibition, Schreiber presents a corpus of artworks from different periods inspired by the environment in which she operates,” said Cohen. “She collects, extracts, measures and samples from the city’s genetic code and its human tapestry.” Cohen and Schreiber will be hosting a special guest for the gallery talk at noon on June 21. For more info, call Ruth at 054-442-9996 or visit the website.

MANN OF THE MOMENT: Recent arrival Bernard Mann has been named as a category winner in the Chaucer Book Awards for his work “David & Avshalom: Life and Death in the Forest of Angels.” Mann, who grew up in Mount Vernon, New York, and resettled in Israel last year, was honored in the category of early/pre-1750s historical fiction. His work has won praise from The New Yorker’s Lawrence Wright, as well as the Boston Globe. “I do believe, firmly, that David, the poet-king, had the literary and history-telling compulsion and grasp of the significance of the times to bring the sagas of the tribes to parchment lest they be forgotten,” Mann said, adding that he believes David “managed at least the early versions of Genesis, Exodus, Joshua, Ruth ... with the help of Judith and the Writers’ Circle in his time.”

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

