Rank and File: Digital Marketing Startup Aleph to Zee Wins Inaugural Entrepreneurs’ Boot Camp

PITCH PERFECT ENTREPRENEURS: Digital marketing startup Aleph to Zee won Nefesh B’Nefesh’s inaugural Entrepreneur Boot Camp Pitch Night in Be’er Sheva on Monday. The startup’s concept was developed by Zehava Arky, originally from Morristown, New Jersey, and Vancouver native Bruria Efune. Aleph to Zee will serve as a training academy for new immigrants and the ultra-Orthodox, who often struggle to acquire the requisite skill set for the Israeli job market. Akiva Hollinger and his Negev Family Fabrication company, which creates affordable custom bunk beds for small apartments, placed second. Zoey Tabak, with her initiative iRealize – which turns customers’ ideas into tangible product concepts with 3-D designed models – came third. The six-week boot camp culminated with the evening where participants presented their business ideas to a panel of industry leaders. It was run in partnership with the Jewish National Fund (aka Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael), the Immigrant Absorption Ministry, the Jewish Agency and Jewish National Fund – USA.

A SERIOUS COMEDY ABOUT NEO-NAZIS: The Ben Bard Players will present “The God of Isaac” by James Sherman at Jerusalem’s Khan Theater, starting next Thursday through February 28. Billed as a “serious comedy,” director Barak Bard told Haaretz that the play’s main character, Isaac, “follows his quest for understanding his heritage through the bits he gleans from Jews and non-Jews around him.” The jumping-off point for his journey is an attempt by neo-Nazis to stage a march through predominantly Jewish Skokie, Illinois, added Bard, who hails from Los Angeles. “You are seeing the Diaspora for what it was in the eyes of this playwright in the 1980s,” C.B. Davies, who plays the protagonist, told Haaretz, adding, “Unfortunately, it still seems to be relevant in 2019.” The cast also includes Ellen Davies, Batya Americus, Aidy Friedman, David Golinkin and Daniel Fliegler. For tickets call 02-630-3600.

FIRST ‘LUNA’ MISSION: The Stage, Tel Aviv’s English-language performing arts organization, presents its first-ever production for young audiences, “Luna,” next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at Beit Yad Labanim. Written by Ramon Esquivel, it recounts the tale of Luna the moon, played by Jeanette Edry, and her friend Soledad, the daughter of migrant farm workers, played by Tamara Raynor-Coté. The play “tells the story of that initial displacement, the struggle of finding who you are in a new place where you don’t know the language or the culture,and you are always playing catch up,” director Abraham Benson-Goldberg told Haaretz. He said the play is for both parents and children. “It’s exciting to create an opportunity for a whole family to see a show together,” added the Seattle native. The rest of the cast includes Dana Yakoby, Yaniv Rozenblat, Ruby Welkovich and Tomer Shaw. For tickets, visit https://www.thestagetlv.com/

Rank and File was compiled by Steven Klein.

