Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Possibility of Pardoning Israeli Jailed in Russia on Drug Charges

Naama Issachar, who has been detained in Russia since April 2019

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed Monday the possibility of Russia pardoning an Israeli-American woman jailed on drug charges, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.

The two leaders spoke on the phone on the occasion of Netanyahu’s 70th birthday.

Naama Issachar was sentenced on October 11 to seven and a half years in jail after being convicted of smuggling 9.6 grams of hashish into Russia. Israeli officials have appealed to Moscow to ease her sentence, which they said was disproportionate.

In early October, Israeli sources said that Moscow had pressured Israel to release Aleksey Burkov, a Russian hacker who is to be extradited to the U.S., in exchange for the release of Issachar. IT specialist Burkov was arrested in Israel in 2015 for extradition to the United States on charges related to widespread credit card fraud.

Issachar was arrested in April with while she was on a stopover at the Moscow airport, en route from India to Israel. She was detained in Khimki prison, outside Moscow, with authorities refusing multiple attempts by her family to pay for her bail.

Also on Monday, Issachar's attorneys filed an appeal, arguing the legal process in her case was unfair. "It's very surprising that these sort of charges were pressed against her when it's only nine grams," defense lawyer Vadim Klyuvgant told Haaretz.

Last week, Issachar's mother visited her in jail for the first time since she was convicted.

Yaffa Issachar told Haaretz after the visit that she had heard of reports that Putin would consider pardoning her daughter, but that the family was trying not to hang on to hope.

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu talk during their meeting in Sochi, Russia, September 12, 2019. Shamil Zhumatov/Pool Photo via AP

"A hard day, but I saw her and that's most important," said the mother. According to her, she brought Naama Israeli newspapers so she can see the nationwide interest and buzz that her case has stirred. She said that "Naama was unable to see newspapers, and that amazed her."

Yaffa Issachar added that up to now, the family's concerns had only revolved around the investigation and trial, and suddenly they "have to worry about prison. The question now is how long will it [the attempts to have her released] take and if it might be better to proceed with the appeal process."

Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin officially appealed to Putin to consider the unique circumstances of the case and pardon Issachar.