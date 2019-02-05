WATCH

Primary Election in Israel's Ruling Party = Crazy Campaign Videos

As always, election season brings out the creativity in everyone. Here are Haaretz's picks for the zaniest campaigns and candidates in the Likud primary

A candidate in the Likud primary seen in an election promotional video.
Screengrab / YouTube / Haaretz

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party is holding its primary election on Tuesday, which will determine its list moving into the upcoming Knesset election on April 9.

Here are Haaretz's picks for the most controversial campaigns and candidates to look out for in the party's national primary, plus one honorable mention regarding challengers running in the general election.

