Police to Question Netanyahu This Week in Two Corruption Cases

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to be questioned by the police as part of the probe into two separate corruption cases. One is the so-called submarine affair, involving allegations of bribes exceeding $1 billion in a German contract to supply boats and submarines to Israel. The other involves allegations that an Israeli news website gave favorable coverage to the prime minister in exchange for benefits to Bezeq, Israel’s telecommunications giant.

The telecom case, also known as Case 4000, involves suspicions that while serving as communications minister from 2014 to 2017 (in parallel with serving as prime minister), Netanyahu intervened with regulators to help the Bezeq group, which is controlled by Shaul Elovitch. In exchange, Elovitch, a longtime friend of Netanyahu’s, allegedly ordered Bezeq’s Walla news site to provide favorable coverage of the prime minister and his wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The CEO of the news website Walla told police that Elovitch approved “to write against the right-wing, Likud lawmakers and [Avigdor] Lieberman, only not against Bibi [Netanyahu], Sara and the son [Yair],” according to a report by the Israel Television News Company Friday.

In Friday’s report, Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua testified that Elovitch ordered Walla employees to attack Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the Habayit Hayehudi party. “Elovitch says he wants to make Walla into a religious Zionist website. That’s a lie. There were orders to attack Naftali Bennett. To attack him hard,” Yeshua stated. Yeshua also described the Elovitches as a “crime family.”

Yeshua testified that in 2017 Elovitch tried to get the company’s board to remove Yeshua as the website’s CEO. According to Yeshua, this occurred after he decided to hire freelance journalists to work on the site.

Keep updated: Sign up to our newsletter Email * Please enter a valid email address Sign up Please wait… Thank you for signing up. We've got more newsletters we think you'll find interesting. Click here Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later. Try again Thank you, The email address you have provided is already registered. Close

Channel 10 News also reported that Sara Netanyahu sent a message to Elovitch’s wife, Iris, urging her to fire a Walla editor who published an unflattering article about her.

According to Channel 10 News, Sara wrote, “It can’t go on like this. I thought we’ve talked about this. This has been going on for too long. Why should I be reading things like this on your website? Do something about it.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s coalition partners seemed reluctant to send Israel to early elections by dissolving the government. On Twitter, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon seemed to hint he had no intention of leaving the coalition, tweeting a link of a news report about decline housing costs and writing: “Now is the time to continue with our hard work.”

The opposition was more vocal in its criticism, with Zionist Union chief Avi Gabbay saying “we are at the end of Netanyahu’s days. It will take a few more months, maybe a year, but he won’t be with us. We can be optimistic.”

Netanyahu’s Likud will still be the biggest party in Israel if elections were held today, a poll published Saturday said. According to the numbers published by the Israeli version of “Meet the Press,” Likud would win 28 Knesset seats, down from 30, while the centrist Yesh Atid would win 24, more than double the 12 they currently have and even more than the 19 it won during its first run in politics two elections ago.

According to the poll, Zionist Union would finish third with 15 Knesset seats, followed by Joint List with 12. The right-wing Habayit Hayehudi and centrist Kulanu would win nine seats each, while Yisrael Beiteinu and United Torah Judaism would each have seven MKs. The left-wing Meretz party would retain its six seats while Shas would drop one seat to five.

The poll’s results are similar to one conducted by Channel 10 and published Wednesday evening.

The submarine affair, also called Case 3000, involves suspected corruption in Israel’s purchase of submarines and boats from Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems. Several confidants of Netanyahu are suspected of bribing Israeli defense officials to get them to buy submarines from the Germans.

One of the suspects, Michael Ganor, has turned state’s evidence in exchange for a year in prison and a $2.8 million fine. Ganor has reportedly testified that attorney David Shimron promised to use his close ties to Netanyahu — as his cousin and personal lawyer — to advance the submarine deal. Ganor, ThyssenKrupp’s representative in Israel, has also used Shimron as his attorney.